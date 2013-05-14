ABC’s 2013-2014 schedule puts ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on Tuesdays, ‘Wonderland’ on Thursdays

ABC announced its 2013-2014 schedule on Tuesday (May 14) morning in advance of its upfront presentation to advertisers and, without delay, let’s answer what may have been the biggest question of the entire upfronts week:
“Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. starting this fall.
ABC may be assuming that “S.H.I.E.L.D.” will effectively promote itself, because the network will have its hands full with eight new shows premiering in the fall, including comedies “The Goldbergs,” “Trophy Wife,” “Back in the Game” and “Super Fun Night” and the dramas “Lucky 7” and “Betrayal,” plus the somewhat surprising decision to air the “Once Upon a Time” spinoff “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” away from the Sunday mothership.
“We are taking some big swings with groundbreaking shows this season, and staying close to our roots with smart and sophisticated storytelling. ABC is known for its combination of innovation and stability, and our new schedule reflects that. We”re bringing back the shows that viewers have embraced and enhancing the lineup with a slate of exciting new series,” blurbs ABC Entertainment President Paul Lee.
Mondays will remain anchored by “Dancing with the Stars” from 8 to 10 p.m. but in a twist, ABC is eliminating the Tuesday results show and integrating results into the Monday broadcast. And “Castle” isn’t going anywhere.
“Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will have to go against “NCIS,” but it avoids NFL coverage on Sunday and the Thursday 8 p.m. death slot, so that’s a win for the Joss Whedon drama. It will lead into comedies “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” and then into the lottery winner drama “Lucky 7,” giving ABC the challenge of promoting an entirely new night of programming.
The core components of ABC’s Wednesday remain “The Middle” at 8, “Modern Family” at 9 and “Nashville” at 10. The James Caan-centric “Back in the Game” and Rebel Wilson’s “Super Fun Night” take the 8:30 and 9:30 slots respectively.
“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” which was originally expected to be hiatus programming for the mothership, will instead be given the Thursday 8 p.m. slot that claimed the life of “Last Resort” and “Zero Hour” last season and has been devouring ABC dramas for decades. “Grey’s Anatomy” and burgeoning smash “Scandal” remain in their established slots.
On Friday nights, ABC will keep “Last Man Standing” at 8 p.m. leading into the second season of “The Neighbors.” “Shark Tank” and “20/20,” both regular time period winners, will remain in place.
ABC is also sticking with the bulk of its Sunday even after spring struggles. Unkillable “America’s Funniest Home Videos” will still lead into “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge.” If “Revenge” were actually capable of being a lead-in for anything, it would seem a logical topical pairing with the soap opera “Betrayal” in the 10 p.m. hour.
The network has a lot of programming held over for midseason, including the return of “Suburgatory,” “The Taste” and “The Bachelor,” pluss new offerings “Killer Women,” “Mind Games,” “Mixology” and the alternative series “The Quest.”
Here’s ABC”s fall primetime schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern); new shows are in bold:
DAY TIME SERIES
MONDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”
10:00 p.m. “Castle”
TUESDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”
9:30 p.m. “Trophy Wife”
10:00 p.m. “Lucky 7”
WEDNESDAY:
8:00 p.m. “The Middle”
8:30 p.m. “Back in the Game”
9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”
9:30 p.m. “Super Fun Night”
10:00 p.m. “Nashville”
THURSDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”
9:00 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy”
10:00 p.m. “Scandal”
FRIDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Last Man Standing”
8:30 p.m. “The Neighbors”
9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”
10:00 p.m. “20/20”
SATURDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night College Football”
SUNDAY:
7:00 p.m. “America”s Funniest Home Videos”
8:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”
9:00 p.m. “Revenge”
10:00 p.m. “Betrayal”
Odd scheduling
R.I.P. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
This kind of reminds me of what they did in 2009. With solid anchors on every night but one they open up a night with all new programming. It worked then with The Middle and Modern Family (not to mention three seasons of Cougar Town) but those four shows don’t really seem to come together all that well.
They should have moved Last man Standing out of Fridays. The pairing with The Neighbors is just bad. That show is so awful
So much of this scheduling makes no sense. As you said, Revenge is a terrible lead in. It should have been pushed to 10pm. And why ABC insists on launching a new show Thursdays at 8 every year is beyond me. That would be a perfect slot for an existing, established show. I also don’t understand why the Once spin-off was picked up at all when the original is way down in the ratings and a creative mess. Even more baffling to realize that and Revenge were renewed when Body of Proof was canceled with higher ratings, better reviews, and lots of money from international sales and tax breaks.
ABC is so dumb. XD
Basically, RIP Wonderland, RIP Betrayal.
What a waste of SHIELD. Leading into 2 comedies? And with so many shows to promote, I just hope it doesn’t get the short stick.
I imagine the beginning of every DWTS episode is going to be Bergeron saying “Sorry, you’re going home. Now go on out there and dance for us!”
This season, the Tuesday 9PM comedies struggled. ABC should be hoping that SHIELD will be a big hit and will provide the boost for the entire night. But, SHIELD will be going against NCIS, not to forget that the comedies will be against “The Voice” in the fall.
Weird choice to separate Wonderland from “Once Upon a Time.” ABC could have launched Betrayal to Thursdays and launched Wonderland at 9PM on Sundays, pushing Revenge to 10PM. The other option would have been swap “Betrayal” with “Nashville.”
I think seperating them was the point and I think Eddy and Adam had a say in it.
I would have gone with SHIELD on Thursday. You know that’s going to get ratings in whatever time slot they put it in. So why not the Thursday 8 pm slot that’s been a pain for them for years? Seems pretty obvious to me… though I’ll admit that Wonderland is a better fit with Grey’s and Scandal. Do people still watch Grey’s Anatomy? Seriously?
As for their new sitcoms, I’ll be watching none of them since they screwed over Happy Endings and then twisted the knife with their whole “YOU can save Happy Endings” campaign. Yeah, you put it on Friday nights and then claimed WE could save it. RRRRiiiiggghhhtttt… screw you too, ABC.