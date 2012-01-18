‘Absolutely Fabulous’ 20th anniversary special to make U.S. premiere

Sweetie darling, it’s time for yet another “Absolutely Fabulous” special to make its U.S. premiere on Logo (Mon. Feb. 6, 10:30 p.m.). Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the series, the special will pick up where the last left off, as Patsy and Edina lumbered into the 21st century.

In this show, Edina takes on a celebrity client who wants to sing — but has a terrible voice. Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) and Lulu will guest star as voice coaches for this woefully unqualified candidate for pop stardom.

Otherwise, not much has changed in the lives of our clueless duo. Saffron (Edina’s daughter) returns, as does her mother, to take more abuse even as the soul voice of logic in the women’s lives. Original cast members Jennifer Saunders (Edina), Joanna Lumley (Patsy), Julia Sawalha (Saffron), Jane Horrocks (Bubble) and June Whitfield (Mother) reprise their roles. The special is co-produced by BBC America and Logo.