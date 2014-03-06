Exclusive behind-the-scenes: Ace Reporter’s ‘Stick To’ music video

Like a moth to flame, during SXSW I will flock toward Franklin BBQ.

I have more in common with Ace Reporter's “Stick To” music video than I thought.

Directed by Austin-based Peter Simonite and Annie Gunn, “Stick To” personifies one of the weirder winged insects and puts him on a bike; he's drawn to a light in an apartment, who as it ends up is Alex Gehring from rock band Ringo Deathstarr. 

Watch the video below, then watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes commentary video below it. Simonite and Gunn describe the process of sending their human-moth out into the streets, and just how he got his dusty aura: with the help of ashes collected from Franklin's barbeque pits.

Gunn and Simonite were also behind Immaculate Noise favorite Explosions in the Sky's short film “Postcard from 1952”; the latter director also helmed another clip from a popular Austin band — Spoon — for their “Everything Hits at Once.”

