Adam Sandler & Selena Gomez take on famous monsters in new ‘Hotel Transylvania’ images

03.14.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Two new images have been released from the upcoming 3-D animated comedy “Hotel Transylvania”, which centers on Dracula’s (voiced by Adam Sandler) attempts to stop his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez, who recently replaced Miley Cyrus in the voice role) from falling in love with a young human (Andy Samberg) who happens upon their five-star “monsters-only” resort. The film was directed by animation veteran Genddy Tartakovsky (“Star Wars: Clone Wars”, “Samurai Jack”).

The images look relatively cool (if not exactly unique), though anything that involves Sandler is a clear cause for concern. Nevertheless, Tartakovsky is a well-respected 12-time Emmy nominee for his animation work, so perhaps he’ll be able to bring something special to the project.

Other voice actors in the film include Kevin James (Frankenstein), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man), Fran Drescher (Frankenstein’s bride Eunice), David Koechner (Quasimodo, now a gourmet chef), Cee Lo Green (Murray the Mummy), Steve Buscemi (Wayne the werewolf) and Molly Shannon (Wayne’s wife Wanda).

You can check out the two just-released images below, along with the film’s official synopsis.

My grade for the artwork: B. After viewing, be sure and grade it for yourself at top left!

 “Hotel Transylvania” hits theaters on September 28.

