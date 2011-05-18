Adele beats Lonely Island, Tyler the Creator at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

Adele continues her domination on The Billboard 200 chart as her “21” takes the top for an eighth non-consecutive week. The British singer”s sophomore set sold 156,000 copies, up less than 1% in sales compared to last week. Hers is the only album to have sold more than one million units this year, with 1.7 million total so far.

“21” is also the longest-running No. 1 album on the sales chart since Taylor Swift”s “Fearless” pulled off 11 non-consecutive weeks over 2008 and 2009. Adele will likely step aside after Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” bows in a week.

At No. 2 is the “Now 38” hits compilation, which slides up No. 3 to No. 2 despite a 45% downturn in sales to 68,000.

At No. 3 is comedy songmakers Lonely Island with “Turtleneck & Chain,” which also sold 68,000 but short of the exact number “Now 38” pulled. The trio of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone saw their first set “Incredibad” only make it to No. 13 and a start of 48,000; however, Lonely Island has since sold more than 350,000 copies of that set.

Newcomer singer-songwriter Christina Perri”s “Lovestrong” debuts at No. 4 with 58,000. Sales were likely aided by the strength of her single “Jar of Hearts.”

Behind her is Tyler the Creator”s solo set “Goblin,” at No. 5 with 45,000. The rapper is part of larger hip-hop collective Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All.

Beastie Boys” “Hot Sauce Committee Part 2” slips No. 2 to No. 6 (42,000, -67%).

The Cars drive in at No. 7 with “Move Like This,” selling 36,000 copies. It”s the rock band”s first studio effort since 1987″s “Door to Door” and their first visit back to the chart since 2002″s greatest hits set.

Fleet Foxes” “Helplessness Blues” falls No. 4 to No. 8 (34,000, -62%), Jennifer Lopez” “Love?” descends No. 5 to No. 9 (33,000, -605) and Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” re-enters the top tier No. 12 to No. 10 (28,000, -1%).

Sales this week are down 9% compared to last week and are up 7% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down only 1% compared to last year so far.