Adele releasing concert CD/DVD, ‘Live from Royal Albert Hall’

Adele has yet to bounce back from ongoing throat problems, but fans will have something new to listen to by the year’s end. “Live At The Royal Albert Hall” is the British singer’s first concert CD/DVD collection, to drop on Nov. 29 via XL/Columbia.

The video portion — to be available on Blu-Ray and DVD — includes the full 90 minutes of her Sept. 22 performance at the beloved London theater, plus some behind-the-scenes footage of the day leading up to the concert. The 17 songs on the CD have a mix of songs from chart-topping “21” and her debut “19,” as well as two covers: Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and the Steeldrivers’ “If It Hadn’t Been For Love.” Love abounds.

This may be the only dose of live music Adele-lovers can expect for the rest of the year, as the 23-year-old continues to suffer from a hemorrhaged vocal cord. She postponed 10 live dates in the U.S. this month and had to bow out of the Q Awards earlier this week.

“the fact is i have never been able to fully recover from any of the problems that ive had and then continue to rest even once im recovered, because of my touring commitments. ive been offered the chance to not tour at all to save anything like this from happening again, but i simply hate letting you down,” she penned on her website early this month. “i will be back and im gonna smash the ball out the park once im touring again. i apologise from the bottom of my heart, sincerely i do.”

Her “21” continues to crown the Billboard 200 this week for a 13th non-consecutive week.