Adorable dogs + bass players + Photoshop = the greatest Tumblr ever

As our recent controversial post about Tumblr’s insane Cumberbitch fandom revealed, Tumblr is a very strange place filled with some very frightening and emotionally-volatile people. Luckily it is also a forum that occasionally gives rise to genius. Take, for instance, “Bass Dogs.” “Bass Dogs” is a blog in which adorable fuzzy dogs have been Photoshopped into the hands of bass players, the joke being that the hand movements of said bass players makes it look as if they are petting and stroking said adorable fuzzy dogs. And really, how can you not get on board with that.



(Bass Dogs via Kotaku)

