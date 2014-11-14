Adult Swim”s “Black Dynamite” is the latest to bash Bill Cosby

The latest shot at Cosby, revolving around a “Cosby Coon Renewal Program,” has nothing to do with the rape allegations. In Friday”s episode, titled “Sweet Bill”s Badass Song or Cos Ain”t Himself,” Cosby is portrayed as a villain who kidnaps all the “blackity-black” actors in an effort to get them to “stop cooning in Black Hollywood.” The timely episode has been in the works for a year.

Discovery's “Eaten Alive” could kill an anaconda

Dr. Jesús A. Rivas, who specializes in the green anaconda that the Discovery special is using explains: “When they swallow a prey, because they don't have the respiratory system that we do, they can either swallow or breathe. They can't do both. So during the time the prey goes through what would be the throat, they have to do that in apnea. So swallowing a large prey, in itself, that is dangerous for the snake. Just swallowing it.”

A drunk Johnny Depp slurred his way through his Hollywood Film Awards speech

The first-ever TV broadcast of the 18-year-old awards show proved to be a trainwreck.

Click Read Full Post For More

CBS wanted “The Millers” to work in the worst way

As Variety notes, “The Millers” was supposed to be the big comedy that it owned outright, investing $30 million to $40 million for just 32 episodes.

MTV”s “Scream” ditched the iconic Ghostface mask to create one of its own

“It”s a darker, almost more grounded, evolved version of the mask,” says Mina Lefevre, MTV”s senior vice president and head of scripted development, who adds that the “Scream” series will emphasize: “How did that mask become that mask?”

Jon Stewart explains his “Daily Show” future by invoking “Seinfeld”s” George Costanza

Stewart”s contract is up next year, and there is speculation of what he can accomplish away from Comedy Central. PLUS: Stewart “spars” with Bill O”Reilly.

Why Diem Brown”s death proves the necessity of the reality TV genre

As Kevin Fallon notes of the MTV star, “Her bouts with cancer-all three of them-were inspiring, heartbreaking, and, most of all, real. It was hard to watch, like real life is hard to live. But she was fun to watch, and that was an illuminating thing for viewers of the Challenge series, to realize that cancer patients are not just sickly victims, but vibrant people living ferociously in the real world.”

NBC is developing a comedy set aboard a cruise ship

“Port of Miami” is described as “Cheers” on a cruise ship, revolving around a white American bartender and his international fellow employees.

Elizabeth Perkins joins TNT”s Miami drug trade drama from Jerry Bruckheimer and Michael Bay

The “Weeds” alum is set to star in the drama about the 1970s Florida drug trade.

Why Al Roker”s “Rokerthon” was “a genuine spectacle for our time”

The “Today” weatherman delivered “an epic performance.”

Google gives a shout-out to Hodor from “Game of Thrones”

Google search Hodor or say Hodor on Google”s app and see what happens. PLUS: Does “Game of Thrones” armor work in actual combat?

“Grimm” adds Garcelle Beauvais

The “Jamie Foxx Show” and “Franklin & Bash” alum will play a longtime family friend of Captain Renard.

Steven Moffat: Peter Capaldi”s darker “Doctor Who” saved the series

“This has been different and designed to make you go: ‘I don”t trust him yet, I don”t know what he”s like – what”s he going to do next?”” says Moffat. “It”s exciting and makes the show new again.”

“Shark Tank” celebrates 100 episodes

The ABC reality show has become a hit after not performing well in its first two seasons.

Why genre shows like “Sleepy Hollow” and “Reign” are experiencing sophomore slumps

For those shows, as Sonia Saraiya explains, the line between “amazing” and “terrible” can be very hard to see.

Harvey Dent won”t be a regular on “Gotham” until Season 2

“You”ll see a lot more of me in season two, which we all hope happens,” says Nicholas D”Agosto, who makes his debut on Monday”s episode. PLUS: Watch clips teasing Harvey Dent.

“Gotham”s” Donal Logue” has the most insane acting history

He”s played a psycho on “Sons of Anarchy,” a medieval king on “Vikings” and a sitcom dad on “Grounded for Life.”

Ken Jennings is now competing on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”

The “Jeopardy!” champ has so far earned $58K with plans to make even more on Monday.

How Food Network stars looked like when they launched their first show

See how Emeril Lagasse has changed since 1994.

CBS warns viewers that it may go dark on Dish Network

CBS” contract with Dish expires Nov. 20.

Lifetime”s “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” is a mess

The film debuting Saturday night is even worse than “The Brittany Murphy Story” in that it tries to portray Aaliyah”s teen marriage to R. Kelly as a “Romeo and Juliet” story. PLUS: It”s an uninspiring cut-and-paste job, and producers defend the film.

Starz”s “The Missing” is proof that making an original show is the way to go

Like “Broadchurch” and “Gracepoint,” “The Missing” focuses on a boy who has disappeared. But the Starz series, produced in conjunction with the BBC, has found a new way to tell a familiar story. PLUS: “The Missing” has deep respect for its audience, and do you really want to watch another downer show about a missing child?