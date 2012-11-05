Advance tickets for ‘The Hobbit’ and special ‘LOTR’ marathon go on sale this Wednesday

On November 7, moviegoers are invited to get their “Hobbit” on.

Warner Bros. has announced that advance tickets for “An Unexpected Journey” – the first installment in Peter Jackson’s forthcoming “Hobbit” trilogy – will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 pm Eastern.

As an added bonus, the studio has also revealed that the extended editions of all three “Lord of the Rings” movies will be screened back-to-back-to-back in select theaters on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9. Tickets for these special all-day marathons will also go on sale this Wednesday at noon.

Want more? You’ve got it. Check out seven all-new images from “An Unexpected Journey” in the gallery below.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters on December 14.