Alan Tudyk and Rex Lee leave ‘Suburgatory’

05.31.13 5 years ago

ABC’s 11th hour renewal of “Suburgatory” for a third season came with quite a cost to the ensemble cast.

The renewal reportedly came with a reduction in the licensing fee, resulting in budget cuts . As a result, two of the series” regulars — Alan Tudyk and Rex Lee — won’t be returning next season, according to Deadline

Tudyk and Lee have been on the show since the first episode, with the latter a guest star in the pilot who transitioned to the regular cast soon after.

Although they will no longer appear regularly, the actors might potentially still show up in guest starring roles. 

The report also indicates that further changes to the cast may be yet to come, with the possibility that some of the other regulars may be cut entirely or reduced to recurring appearances. 

“Suburgatory” stars Jane Levy, Jeremy Sisto, Cheryl Hines, Carly Chaikin, Ana Gasteyer and Allie Grant.

The show hit ratings trouble last season after several scheduling changes. 
 

TAGSABCALAN TUDYKAllie GrantANA GASTEYERcarly ChaikinCHERYL HINESJane LevyJEREMY SISTORex LeeSUBURGATORY

