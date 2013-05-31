Alan Tudyk and Rex Lee leave ‘Suburgatory’

ABC’s 11th hour renewal of “Suburgatory” for a third season came with quite a cost to the ensemble cast.
The renewal reportedly came with a reduction in the licensing fee, resulting in budget cuts . As a result, two of the series” regulars — Alan Tudyk and Rex Lee — won’t be returning next season, according to Deadline.
Tudyk and Lee have been on the show since the first episode, with the latter a guest star in the pilot who transitioned to the regular cast soon after.
Although they will no longer appear regularly, the actors might potentially still show up in guest starring roles.
The report also indicates that further changes to the cast may be yet to come, with the possibility that some of the other regulars may be cut entirely or reduced to recurring appearances.
“Suburgatory” stars Jane Levy, Jeremy Sisto, Cheryl Hines, Carly Chaikin, Ana Gasteyer and Allie Grant.
The show hit ratings trouble last season after several scheduling changes.
As much as I like Tudyk and Lee as actors, the show never really figured out how to use them consistently. The Noah character works fine as George’s guy friend that occasionally shows up when he needs to bounce ideas off someone and commiserate, but when you start writing multi-episode arcs about Noah falling in love with his housekeeper and divorcing his sociopathic wife and all that, it really starts to feel like you’re trying too hard to find something to do for your cast. And similarly, Mr. Wolfe is great as the occasional foil for Tessa, but I mentally check out when you start telling stories about how he needs to get back at his ex who dumped him or whatever. I think it was a mistake that these characters were made series regulars. George really does need someone as that male friend role (and I hope the show does try something to fill that vacuum) and it’s not hard to see how the idea of the Noah character was conceived, but it just didn’t quite work out in execution.
I had decided to give up on Suburgatory after a second season of too many “meh” episodes and a finale that left a bad taste in my mouth. But if this forced restructuring (and the merciful end of the George/Dallas romance) can force them to rediscover the core of the show and produce fewer B and C-stories about things that I just have no interest in, then maybe I will give it another chance when it returns.