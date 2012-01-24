Albert Brooks reacts as only Albert Brooks can react to not getting nominated

For those of us who are fans of “Drive,” no nomination was more important this morning than Albert Brooks in the best supporting actor category. However, after Brooks surprisingly failed to land the equivalent SAG Awards honor, many began worrying he wouldn’t make the Oscar cut. That sadly came to pass as Max Von Sydow was the surprise fifth nominee for “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.”

Brooks, whose films and performances in “Modern Romance,” “Defending Your Life” and “Mother” have won him a legion of fans, became a twitter star last year with his witty under 140 character tweets. From those tweets and interviews with outlets such as HitFix, Brooks made it clear he wouldn’t mind landing another nomination (he was recognized for his work in “Broadcast News” in 1988). When that didn’t come to pass this morning? Well, Brooks provided two tweets for you amusement.

I got ROBBED. I don’t mean the Oscars, I mean literally. My pants and shoes have been stolen.

And then an hour later the more telling one possibly…

And to the Academy: “You don’t like me. You really don’t like me.”

Ouch. Hey, you had our vote.

Let’s hope he has a better shot down the road in Judd Apatow’s “This is Forty” hitting theaters in December.

