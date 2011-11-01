Albert Finney to call the spy shots in ‘James Bond 23’

Albert Finney is going from Jason Bourne to James Bond.

The legendary Brit actor, a five-time Oscar nominee, is joining the already classy cast of the as-yet-untitled 23rd 007 film, that stars Daniel Craig (reprising his role as Bond), Javier Bardem, Judi Dench, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Berenice Marlohe.

According to The Daily Mail, director Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) surprised the cast by bringing Finney in unannounced on a script reading. He will play a high-ranking British officer who has command over both M (Dench) and Bond.

Finney may be best known for playing the title character in the 1964 Best Picture winner “Tom Jones.” He was also nominated for his performance in John Huston’s 1984 film “Under the Volcano,” and starred in the Coen Brothers’ 1990 gangster classic “Miller’s Crossing.”

In addition to “The Bourne Ultimatum,” Finney has, in recent years, been a regular collaborator with Steven Soderbergh, appearing in “Traffic,” “Ocean’s 12,” and earning a supporting Oscar nomination for “Erin Brockovich.” He also co-starred in Sidney Lumet’s final film, 2007’s acclaimed “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead.”