Album Review: Van Halen’s ‘A Different Kind of Truth’

Van Halen”s first new studio album with David Lee Roth in 28 years is named “A Different Kind of Truth,” but the Feb. 7 release could have just as easily been called “I Will Not Go Quietly” “Truth” is a heavy slab of rock delivered on a concrete pillow.
As fans already know, most of the riffs/ideas for the new tunes are from never-finished songs of yore: “She”s The Woman” is from a tune originally demoed in the ’70s, while obsessive fans instantly noted the similarity between first single “Tattoo” and “Down In Flames,” a 1977 song played live, but never released on an album. Roth told the Los Angeles Times that the band sought to link its past with its present by taking the most promising chunks of coal from four decades ago and polishing them into diamonds.
[More after the jump…]
That sets up the challenge inherent in the John Shanks-produced “Truth”: how to create an album that doesn”t sound like retreads. And to Van Halen”s credit, the band largely succeeds, but there are some serious gaps.
The good new (actually the great news) first: Eddie Van Halen lets loose on some riffs on “Truth” that will make longtime fans cry with joy. If he”s no longer in tip-top form, he”s still close enough that there are many moments throughout the album to dazzle Eddie wanna-bes. Plus, there seems to be no style that he doesn”t pull off here. If you”re an Eddie acolyte, you will not be disappointed. Alex Van Halen thumps the drums a plenty: just check out the crunchy opening of “As Is” to hear the brothers VH spreading some of that genetic magic that siblings seem to mysteriously share (and check out Eddie”s solo around 2:20). Roth”s voice is not the soaring, singular rock wonder that it used to be, but he”s still got plenty of horsepower under the hood and he”s not afraid to unleash it.
The bad news is the songs are largely hookless. There are great hints and ideas that trail off into nothingness or into guitar solos to distract from the fact that the song is on a bullet train to nowhere. For example, “Blood And Fire” opens to exciting promise with light, very catchy playing by Eddie and a strong verse filled with harmonies, but there”s never a sturdy enough chorus to hang any of it on, so instead, Eddie shifts into a ripping solo. It”s exhilarating, but can”t they do both any more?
Too often, in what perhaps is emblematic of their relationship, Eddie and Roth seems to be working on different songs and competing with each other instead of complementing. For example, Roth”s first words on “China Town” are a take-off on the most famous New York Post headline of all time: “Headless body found in topless bar,” but the rest of the song is all Eddie”s, from his mad-scientist opening to breathtaking solos. Roth”s words never fit in with the song. They don”t need to be a lockstep on each song-for example, on “Outta Space,” Roth is going on about this Facebook page (yeah, that”s not going to sound dated), but whatever Eddie and Alex are doing around that works just fine, instead of fighting against it.
Many of the songs, including “Tattoo,” “The Trouble with Never,” “As Is,” “Frosty,” and “honeybabysweetiedoll,” feature spoken interludes by Roth. It reaches the level of parody on “The Trouble With Never,” an otherwise fine song (one of the album”s best), when Roth drops his voice down an octave to talk about his “wicked, wicked ways.” Sure, his talking break worked to iconic effect in “Panama,” but that”s not a device that wears well generally.
“Big River,” the album”s penultimate tune, sounds like everyone”s finally rowing the same way, plus it has a “Runnin” With the Devil” opening vibe. Great vocals by Roth, inspired playing by Alex, and guitar wizardry by Eddie all meld into something strong.
The Van Halens and Roth throw every guitar lick and vocal yelp that made someone love the band 30 years ago in here, but they”re competing with a mighty, mighty past. As I wrote earlier this week when reviewing Van Halen”s show in Los Angeles, the three new songs played that night fit in perfectly in concert as glue between the past hits and I don”t mean that as a diss. In some ways, that”s the very best they could have hoped for. Given all band”s past dramatics, “Truth” could have been a train wreck of epic proportion and it”s far from it, but it just has enough flashes of past brilliance to wish that the same care that seemed to go into the performances had gone into the songs.
Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitFixMelinda
“Flirtin’ With the Devil?” Be honest, Ms. Newman — is A Different Kind of Truth the first Van Halen album you’ve ever listened to?
“Flirtin’ With the Devil?”
“Flirtin’ With the Devil”? Really??
What are you talking about? Maybe a little more research is required before you start lecturing us with your philisopy on these songs.
Crap! I don’t know why I want to always do that… with that song… I blame it on my southern roots and hearing “Flirting with Disaster!” Of course I know it’s “Running…” fixing it now, y’all, you damn sure know what I mean (if you don’t know Molly Hatchett, that will make no sense)
I still cannot get over how someone who critiques music for a living could get Runnin’ with the Devil confused. It is arguably one of the best known Van Halen songs of all time – only the very first song on their first album!! It like saying Jump came off the album 1983. Very sloppy, no excuses.
I just think you are trying to be overly critical, I suppose that is what your job is about. As for hookless, I have had the album since 7am Friday and I have not stopped playing it. I disregarding all my own advice and going deaf. In years to come, people will look fondly on this album and respect Van Halen for a great comeback album.
As for repeat listening – She’s the Woman, You and Your Blues, China Town, Blood and Fire, Bullethead, Outta Space, etc, etc. My Itunes is keeping count …
Please note, the name of the pre-Tattoo song was “DOWN IN FLAMES” not “DOWN TO FLAMES”.
largely hookless? hahahahahahahaha. now THAT is funny. you wouldn’t know a hook if it smacked you in the ball point pen. this album is easily better than anyone ever thought that it could be. easily the best since 1984 and competes heavily in the arena of oh say “fair warning.” in order to write about an album you should really have a nice grip on what you are talking about. who are these people? where dooooo they come from?
Which songs do you think have the best hooks on “Truth?” Don’t know how long you’ve had your advance copy or been listening to the various streams, but which songs have stuck in your mind long after you’ve quit listening?
Melinda… here are the hooks, since you can’t hear them… jouralist to journalist.
“We came, we came, we came – through blood and fire!!!”
“gotta doorbell sign says bring it! Or don’t ring it. She’s the woman! She’s the woman”
“The day is done so! Let’s have some funzo!!
And of course – “Stay Frosty!”
Chat em’ like a mantra. This CD rocks and will do down in deserved history like the first six VH albums.
seriously, ok hahaha . the entire lead in and chorus of you and your blues is CLASSIC VH hook laden to the core. the chorus of beats working and the lead in to it, that’s another. the entire outta space song is one big hook much like on fire. stay frosty is addicting as a mother. big river is hook laden from end of verse to the basic big river mantra. like i said, what are you talking about? i don’t know about you but i can honestly say i have listened to MY advanced FLAC files lossless copy from top to bottom uninterrupted going on 20 times now. it’s like back in the day when you were a kid and got your cassette and all you did was go home, shut your bedroom door, slip on a pair of headphones and break it down over and over and over and over again because albums were THAT good. well this is what this album has done for me. i haven’t had that feeling in a lot of years. you should really assess your review big time. you are way in the minority.
VH’s spoken interludes seem to be a mainstay. Listen to Fair Warning ‘Mean Street’, ‘And the Cradle Will Rock’, “Unchained”; Women and Children First ‘Everybody Wants Some’; and, as noted in the review, 1984 ‘Panama’. Sammy even got in a few words- listen to 5150 ‘Good Enough’.
Hush your mouth, don’t you know we’re supposed to pretend Sammy never existed? All footage with Gary Cherone has been wiped from everyone’s brain.
If ‘Big River’ is the album’s penultimate tune, what then is the album’s ultimate tune? Did you mean ‘Big River’ is the album’s ultimate tune?
Please disregard this. I just saw the album’s song list. Big River is the album’s penultimate tune.
Ack! I remember seeing VH Cherone in concert in the Woodland TX. Strange days, indeed.
As for hooks, I’ve only heard the album once through, but have heard Tattoo several times. The alliteration of “Mousewife to momshell in the time it took to get that new tattoo”, stuck with me.
Ms. Newman — Not to be a total nitpicking jerk, but it’s “Runnin'” with the Devil, “Flirtin'” with Disaster, and Molly “Hatchet.”
Shark Guitar – too funny. Out of the full songs I have heard, trouble with never has stayed with me for much longer than I expected as has blood and fire. Those two songs top at least half of the songs that I loved on the last CVH album and that’s saying something. Better than EVERYTHING I hear on top 40 as of late by my 12 year old daughter.
Shark Guitar – too funny. Out of the full songs I have heard, trouble with never has stayed with me for much longer than I expected as has blood and fire. Those two songs top at least half of the songs that I loved on the last CVH album and that’s saying something. Better than EVERYTHING I hear on top 40 as of late by my 12 year old daughter.
Shark Guitar– not a jerk at all. I’m just writing too fast, but you (and all the others) have every right to point out a mistake. And thank you for being polite about it.
Hello, Ms. Newman — I appreciate your being a good sport. And I realize that you probably have many music-related projects to write about. I have the luxury of focusing exclusively on ADKOT. One observation — I find it interesting that, if you look at comments from people who like/love this album, different songs are named as favorites. Dave here has named “The Trouble With Never” and “Blood and Fire.” I’ve always favored the hardest VH stuff, so my picks are “Chinatown,” “As Is” and “honeybabysweetiedoll.” I think that’s a sign that this is a great album — so many songs flick the switch for various people.
Wow. Based on what I’m seeing in the comments, this writer has made so many music errors, it’s hard to take the review seriously. As for the opinion itself… well, it’s ridiculous.
Songs that stick in my head:
“As Is” – it’s been seared in my head for 2 nights now – especially the riff from the middle that kicks back in at about 3:10 to the fadeout. Brilliant.
Others that stick: “Stay Frosty,” “Bullethead,” and “You and Your Blues,” (Love it when Dave unloads: “WOMAN!….”)
Man, and I haven’t even heard the whole album.
I too have had an advanced copy since Thursday. It’s better than I thought it would be. I was a little put off by “Tattoo” when it was released but since hearing the whole album, I can’t stop listening. I tend to skip over “Tattoo” however as the album, for me, starts at “She’s The Woman” and should be the next single in my opinion. Classic VH all the way. “Bullethead” (another early song from the club days) tears right though at just 2:32 but sounds like it came right off of the first album. “Stay Frosty” is my personal fav. Has the fun and humor that I’ve missed since Diver Down. Key word being FUN… something that has ben missing from rock and roll for quite some time. Fantastic album and I don’t think Eddie has ever sounded better. Seems like the time away did him some good.
I must say I agree with many of the posters above and must disagree with your conclusions Melinda; regarding the album being hookless and Roth sometimes in a different musicla frame of mind than the band
I didn’t have any hopes for this album to be honest, I’m not even a big VH fan. I have heard all of the albums, and would count myself as a fan of the first album, 1984, and 1995’s Balance in particular. I’ve never taken to the VH cause fully though, haevn’t seen the middle era of Roth albums in the same glorious light as others seem to.
I went for this album on Friday; the hype, the story of such a comeback, it’s irresistible for a rock fan to see would it be the careening wreck many predicted or would it be one of those rare comeback albums that actually justify the band’s continued existence.
I heard it twice on Friday night, and a few more times over the weekend, and simply loved it; the guitars are incendiary, some the songs (after an initial listen on which some didn’t grab) certainly grabbed on the subsequent listens.
It has that indefinable quality where it simply feels like rock music played brilliantly, the songs in my opinion very well constructed, and some even being inspirational. One to play loud, and to play often. That is my opinion so far.
Am hugely impressed, and have been recommending it to friends.
Hi there,
Reading the album’s reviews on the net whilst listening to the album, and I pretty much agree with that one.
“The bad news is the songs are largely hookless”.
Yep. I want hooks too. And if these demo tracks were discarded 35 years ago that probably was for a reason…
I’m hoping this album will be a grower.
I was as skeptical as they come but this is a great, great VH album and a great comeback album
It didn’t have to grow on me. I did not have to listen to it more than once. When I heard all of the tracks it was “This is rock and roll”
Even Tattoo which is the weakest track, fits in well within the construction of the album.
The reviewer for the Miami Herald said it best…”A Different Kind of Truth is that rare rock reunion that respects the past but feels vital, fresh and thrilling in the new generation”
In this age of generic, faceless, made for you tube rock & pop music, ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ sounds like NOTHING currently out there.
Thank god for that!
yes indeed, your comments are so spot on!
This dizzy chick melinda disses one of the firecracker kick ass new songs, Chinatown to boot.Very odd review.She just doesn’t get it.
Some people prefer the vanilla Hagar stuff I guess.
yup they actually thought that van halen was a new band that sammy put together. the first single they ever released to these people was when it’s love. so sad. let them eat chickenpoop now because this thing’s about to take off tomorrow. ask the australians what they think of this album since they got their store copies before the rest of us. attitude and swagger is finally back when men were men and bands still played their own instruments. hallelujah.
I love the criticism….”Well these are old songs….blah, blah, blah
First, not all of them are. And even if they were, since when is using you own material, things that you created, chords, riffs, lyrics no matter how old they are a bad thing? Especially since most bands now are making their living ripping each other off musically.
Every band from The Stones to Zep to Pink Floyd to Aerosmith and on and on have taken demo’s and riffs and re worked them. EVH being a prolific musician has a B-52 hanger full of demos & riffs that he probably has been saving since the day he picked up a guitar.
This is not pop music where in order to compete you are forced to follow current trends and you better know what the current flavor of the month is or you are dead as you lay.
Like it or not, VH has their own distinctive sound and style that sets them apart from any band there has been and currently are.
This album is a perfect example of that.
…And you want hooks?
I’ve been rich and I’ve been poor
Rich is better, totally better
Diamond Dave is right!
Rich is better!
If you want top 40 garbage go listen to Katy Perry.
This album is not about that, it’s about reestablishing the real Van Halen band which went straight down the toilet with dreck like Balance.
It’s funny, it’s wild, and yes there are some hooks there, but not every Van Halen song has a conventional chorus hook.Listen to I’m the one or Atomic Punk from VH1.These are not conventional top 40 tries to get a hit stuff.You need to grow up some.There’s more to songs than a chorus.Sympathy for the Devil would be a great case in point by the stones.Not exactly a catchy chorus in there is there?
slam dunk jack!
I give it an A for awesome. This album is going to boost America’s economy, even without a hook (lol). ROTH FOR PRESIDENT
this album is FAT ROCK CITY. i really feel sorry for KISS having to come on the heals of this. good luck to them, they are going to need it. this album is balls to the wall in your face, roll down the windows and mash the gas pedal ripping.
I think the cross-eyed Melinda doesn’t have the first clue as to what the appeal of classic VH is………
I wanted to write a review for people who may wonder what this album is all bout in the way of the VH sound – Tattoo spooked a couple of fringe people and old school heavy metal/hard rockers thinking it was going to be on the mild side – that would be a huge, huge, sinful mistake…………if you ever liked the original Van Halen at anypoint in there career from VH1-Diver Down (I did not include 1984 although it is a classic album and can be included – I think a lot of new fans came aboard at that time and liked more the popular cuts Jump, I’ll Wait, Panama…there is classic VH tunes on this record along with the great songs mentioned, you just have to dig deeper……..Top Jimmy, Drop Dead Legs, Girl Gone Bad, House of Pain….so I didn’t inc;ude because I don’t want to confuse them there is no I’ll Wait or Panama…….Tattoo is the closest you get with a Jump appeal to it).
I make a lot of comparisons to their early works in my reviews because there is no denying the musical references, this is not a lets move into the future type of record they want to recapture the classic vibe and we are lucky enough to ever have another record they can progress from here IMO….
So here is my review for those who want to know what they’ll here on the disc and how it stands up to the classic era…………oh and it does!!!!!
Stay Frosty,
Bill H
A Different Kind Of Truth
Tattoo
You got to love the lyrics in this one, this has all the sass of DLR and the classic VH spirit (“Pretty Woman” type of appeal to it – not sound but appeal)– its what the other versions of VH after Dave left lacked – they changed the whole band feel in that period – not that it was all bad but nothing like the original attitude and feel (the Sammy period really should have been called Van Hagar, that is not being wise its in fairness to Sammy and the sound during that era)…. this song is very assessable to the ear and has a lot of Tattoo’s being sung in there but it’s a feel good tune that works well for the older aged version of VH (meaning mainly Dave and Alex)… the one part of this song that is a bit weak is that little keyboard part the verses, it has the sound of Robert Palmer “Addicted To Love” but you overlook it because Dave is having fun with this one and he is back with a bag full of different……..
She’s The Woman
This track has the early VH I & VH II sound, especially in the chorus harmonies and melody (which would make sense based on the fact that the majority of it was written before they were a signed band) the rest musically is very similar to a “Mean Street” and/or “Outta Love Again” with “Somebody Get Me a Doctor” backgrounds (the two syllable sung harmony for Woman and Doctor sound identical), in fact the old guitar bridge break in the original version went on to be used in Mean Street, it is easy to get your head around this track listening wise –but its this too similar to other past works by VH and could have used those old DLR primal screams to give it a bit more impact, also a more gritty drawl vocal from the days of yore, as opposed to the higher range notes Dave tries to go for, also a bit too many lyrics jammed into this one for my taste, it seems a bit rushed- this my least favorite track on album…but not too bad for an album that is 9 out of 10 stars….
You And Your Blues
This has the 1984 and dear I say it 5150 sound to it instrumentally, also a touch of “Hear About It Later” and “On Top of the World” on the background vocals, this is the only song that is somewhat reminiscent of the non DLR era……Dave has a lot of vocals on this one and does a great job ……I miss those screams but I am sure he does too……….
China Town
Oh I gotta tell you this tune rocks so freakin hard its really a statement to the rock world………Alex on the double kick again……heavier than “Hot For Teacher” this song could easily fit on any VH past album also has that DLR solo “Bottom Line”(chorus only)” and “Showtime” appeal to it… The whole band is kicking seriuso butt on this song ……………DLR leading the boys with a great vocal……LOVE THIS SONG
Blood And Fire
This tune has the “Diver Down” wash all over it….in the vein of “Little Guitars”…………a great song – DLR sounds awesome on this one and really made this song come to life with auto-biographic VH lyrics (a lot of this tune was used in an instrumental Eddie did – Ripley, for an 80’s movie soundtrack – you get the feeling they just never finished it back then so Ed through it on that record)…one of my favorite tracks
Bullethead
This is in the vain of “One Foot Out The Door” or Loss Of Control” just a pedal to the metal rocker that is all energy not trying to be over melodic here (this was an older reworked track that really deserved to see the light of day) really captures that in your face attitude of the mighty VH……
As Is
Alex and Nephew flexing there muscle on this one, another up-tempo double kick foot and hand stomper, Ed is just laying it down on the top layers of this track and all the in betweens with an AC/DC “Beating Around the Bush” guitar slinger pull off and on style for the verse…….there are some really cool shout type of background vocals happening …vey cool dynamic bridge were Dave does his patented low growl speech and then wham into a way too cool outro were Dave gives you a memorable “lalalala” melody with guitar fade that are absolutely timeless ………makes you feel like you want to pick up the phonograph needle and play the song again ……….for those of us old enough to know what I mean.
Honeybabysweetiedoll
This is a modern sounding cut that has the Woman & Children/Fair Warning punch to it ……Eddie kicks asssssss on this one…. “Dirty Movies” background vocals and a heavy thump along bass by wolfie…anyone who doesn’t care for Tattoo and likes there VH heavy this song gives you a plate full…………yeah I am all in this song!
The Trouble With Never
Well this one sounds like it could have been a Diamond Dave solo album cut see “Bump and Grind” or the cover he did of Hendrix’s “Cross-town Traffic” (not released) One of Wolfgang’s strongest tracks on album, him and dad are smoking on this blues/rock riff assault, I can see Dave really digging this tune live… good change a pace item for the album, a bit of a different feel for VH camp…..I can think of nothing in there exiting catalog that sounds like it
Outta Space
Turn your radios on……this has that Atomic Punk vibe…off of VH 1. very cool phrasing by Diamond Dave and placement of melody against a complete driving rhythm assault by the VH brood – Eddie really delivers if you didn’t know it was 2012 you would think this tune came out in there heyday (of course again makes sense since the song framework was originally created n the late seventies( A+ SONG)
Stay Frosty
Ice Cream Man in the winter baby! A real standout with its Eddie/Billy Gibbons swag boogie to it and great, freaking DLR lyrics and vocals – maybe the best produced song on the album real big sound mixing all the elements of the guitars, vocals and dynamics just right…… keep it cool man and ………“Better Tie Up Your Camel” Gotta Love Diamond Dave!!
Big River
OH Yeah ……there is no need to critique it musically……it’s a VH1 album cut all the way, this a song from back in the day resurrected, many people have said for years this was the best non-released song in there back catalog it could have easily been on the first album……you just can’t help up but eat this one up its like sweet summer sweat pouring out your radio …and exhaust pipes
Beats Workin’
Its VH II era on this one on a “Dead or Alive” guitar riff with classic Eddie flanged frills happening……..also has the “Beuatifull Girls” Backgrounds going on ….Dave’s vocal out in front on this one in the verse and exposed a bit but man his spirit is all in it, he double tracks in a few spots and it sounds much stronger and also adds to its appeal……..song has a really cool “Panama” breakdown towards the end with a “Day Tripper” section were Ed’s guitar solo just sings an intro line and solos on with wah wah infusion, then it all jumps back in to the “Beats Working” chorus, it all wraps up on us classic whammy feedback from Eddie and the old echoplex reverb appeal……..
where was THIS review instead? love it bro. thanks for sharing this. you made me feel young again just reading it. what a great album. i still can’t believe it would or could have ever been this good. wow. thanks.
you get it … she doesn’t! thanks for saying what i couldn’t say!
Considering that I have not heard the album yet (waiting very impatiently for tomorrow to come), I have only heard “Tattoo” so far… and it’s funny but also inspiring to know that every review I keep reading says that “Tattoo” is probably one of the weakest songs on the album. Considering that I love the song (and think that if people would give it more of a chance, it really seems to grow with each listen… I’m surprised that people dislike it so much), if that is the weakest song, then I know I will be loving this album. Now I can’t comment on any other song yet… but I definitely think “Tattoo” is a catchy song (not like “Jump” or “Dance the Night Away” but catchy nonetheless) that I have had in my head the last few days. Maybe this album won’t be as “hook-y” as past albums… but I have no problem with songs that take 4 or 5 listens to work their magic. Yes, it’s great when a song catches you in the very first second (like “Panama” or “Unchained”) but some people don’t give songs enough of a chance.
Got the album early. Can’t stop listening. It is AMAZING.
As a Van Halen fan since their onset debut LP, I will offer my opinion for better or worse. My favorite LP of the band’s tenure is Fair Warning. Now if you ask a lot of die hard Van Halen fans which is their favorite LP, a lot agree with me. Now take the LP Fair Warning, except for Unchained, there are not many songs you hear on the radio. Mean Streets is also a mainstay from the band, but hardly do you hear it on the radio. It comes as no surprise to me that a lot of fans are citing Fair Warning with this LP. If you take out tracks like Tattoo, Blood and Fire (more Diver Down placement)…A Different Kind of Truth is built on the same spontaneous free wheeling approach. Forget that half the LP are reworked demos, because the band did that all the way through to even 1984 with Girls Gone Bad and House of Pain. Mean Streets from Fair Warning, that is a track once known as Voodoo Queen. Most like Fair Warning because the band is simply jamming and it is effortless, it is not a AOR formula but built on the roots of rock music and letting it go. I think by hooks Melinda is referring to a radio friendly chorus, and no this new LP does not cater to that. Fair Warning did not cater to that and that is what makes this LP so nice and refreshing. Aerosmith’s Get a Grip of course had a few singles but a bulk of that LP was the band simply jamming and getting lost in their work (Eat The Rich, Flesh…and so on). With LPs like A Different Kind of Truth and material like Get A Grip, it is really not about that one single as much as that one vibe. I myself am shock that not does this LP is so good and it really is. I cannot think of many bands with such a break in recording, coming together and pulling off what Van Halen just did with the members, excluding young Wolfgang, approaching 60. I like it better than Diver Down and 1984 and though it is not to the point of Fair Warning, it is not lagging that far behind. Van Halen has got its spirit and punk n puss back so to speak and it is not faked (whether you like the style or not). I did not mention the Hagar years because you really can’t, that was a totally different band along the lines of Bad Company doing Holy Water and What About That with a much more pop oriented objective and the typical rock ballad approach…loaded with hooks for AOR play. That is fine, but hook laden songs without any unique nature have a way of being forgotten. This new LP in my opinion will have the same faith as Fair Warning in that will still be listened to decades after its release.
Sorry it is late and I was typing fast too…I meant in the one sentence “I myself am shocked that this LP is so good and it is” and the LP’s ‘fate’ and not ‘faith’ in the last sentence LOL. And I do have faith that there will be more LPs from a this Roth led Van Halen in the future. As I said, this LP is not contrived and they are genuine in the fun they are having on this new LP. Why shouldn’t they? They are simply jamming and having fun, and as a listener I cannot help but experience the fun listening to it
This person who wrote this does not get it… what a tool shed w/ no clue about hard rock. Go back to your mass media driven, over-hyped, SHEEP, mindless, production auto-tuned, lip sync’ing poser music and stay away from the Hard Rock music reviews…
Wow…Melinda, no offense meant at all but, you clearly don’t get Van Halen music. It really does not surprise me…it’s not your fault. There hasn’t been a whole lot of Van Halen music in the past 15 years for you to relate to.
May I suggest that you take some time, as a music critic, and listen to Van Halen’s first six albums. It’s just a suggestion but I am sure, as a professional, you do want to give readers the most informed opinion possible, and you clearly have not done that with this current review. To understand, and therefore critique “A Different Kind of Truth”, you simply need a better grasp of where this band came from, and what they are trying to reconnect to. As a big fan (and historian) of classic rock and roll music, I can tell you that Van Halen have bridged the gap brilliantly with this album.
I understand that you can’t be an expert in every genre of music. However, if you are going to take the time to write an informed review of an album, please do your research first. Either that, or just stick to what you know best, which is clearly not classic rock and roll.
I am certainly not trying to be a bully or a jerk, and if I come off that way, I apologize. Best of luck and, if you do have a chance to listen to the first 6 Van Halen albums, I am sure you will want to amend your current review of “A Different Kind of Truth.”
Thank you for your time.
The writer clearly does not know what she’s writing about, or did she really write this article.
duhhh,
Look everyone..this is a no brainer. This is Van Halen. I think this record is good..not great. But since I am a van Halen fan since 78,I am proud to hear anything new from these guys…I can tell you the one thing missing from these songs are Michael Anthony..One of the main reasons i will not go see them live…Since I was there for all of their tours since 1984,not having Micael Anthony as part of this is a huge dissapointment to me…all and all I have enjoyed listening to the new stuff..but,it is not what I was hoping for. Good to see Eddie and Dave again..my fear is this will be short lived.
It’s not women and children first or fair Waring but it was a good attempt on the bands part. Gotta respect that.
The more you listen to this Album, you realize what incredible chemistry the core of the group has. Van Halen gives Hard Rock it’s meaning. If listening on a laptops horrid speakers not the same. Need a headset or a car stereo. 5 tracks are unfinished songs from demo tapes. The group went back and finished them. Amazing the creative output of Eddie Van Halen. He claims to have 7 albums of material in the vaults. The real surprise is Wolfgang Vanhalen on bass guitar and back ground vocals. The entire album would hang with the best the band has ever output. This reminds me of Prince at his productive peak. The music gets better with every listen. The band sorely missed Diamond Dave’s bluesy voice. The band sounded a little bit like journey during the Sammy Hagar period. A sober and rejuvenated Edward Van Halen has never sounded better. Alex and Wolf produce an incredible fast moving pocket. Wolf’s fills are incredible. For someone who graduated in the era of “Women and Children First”, this is a gift of god. Like the Beatles reforming 30 years after their last album to miraculously create the best work of their career from a hard rock perspective with blues undertones. I must say I felt real old reading the Album’s liner notes. Wolfgang thanking his Dad Edward Van Halen, Mom Valerie, Uncle Alex. The lyrics all have a certain wisdom of age. As Dave would say ” To become a monk you’ve got to cook a lot of rice”. “There is a trick to Christian values and it is compulsory” Stay Frosty. What a breath of fresh air. Highly paid professional musicians making great music with the best front man ever Diamond Dave. No autotune. No scowling hip hop artist. No samples. No mc. Welcome back an island in sea of disco or Hip Hop. a
Listen to the full album twice. Listen to perfect harmonies. Listen to Bass Lines and Fills that are equal to or an upgrade over previous versions of the band. They miss Michael Anthony the way a church would miss a pew. Their are several songs that I would consider hits. Blood and Fire, Stay Frosty and The trouble with never come to mind.
Go to the West Coast where they stay frostyiest the most. Better tie up your camel. – Stay Frosty
Welcome to Chinatown, It’s All happening downtown, Welcome to my town!
Christopher Walken would love track 13. He feels the need for more cowbell. Van Halen delivers Cowbell. – Skit with Will Farel, The reaper, SNL
“It’s not who you squeeze, but who returns to squeeze you. No doubt. Love em all, I says, Let cupid sort them out”. – As Is, Van Halen
It certainly is not the same without Sammy. No high pitch screaming and poor lyrics. This is the classic Van Halen of the first 5 albums.
FOR 100 points for the VAN HALEN FANS. What track has the sheep dog bark and Dave’s call DOG, in the background? – Dave has been training sheep dogs in addition to a medic. Answer – Track 8 HoneyBabySweetieDoll
Hey check out (and like) an awesome article of New Rock Music that has been Recently Released, featuring Van Halen ” A Different Kind of Truth” by one of the contributors of Culture Catch Mr. Holtje at: [culturecatch.com]
I am a huge vh fan, huge fan. One of my all time favorite bands. But i gotta say, im glad everyone here is seemingly enjoying this record. But i, regrettably, am not. I must agree with the reviewer, alot of interesting tidbits of work here and there, in short intervals, but nothing seems to really work here. The majority of the songs dont go anywhere, in a bad way. Dave is trying way too hard, with a shotout voice that would serve him better if he just sang and didnt try and hit all the high notes which ruin every song. Im sorry to say it, maybe someone should have told him this is a vh album and not a dlr album. Ed, with some great licks here and there, ends up with id say maybe 3 decent songs on the album, he should have had someone tell him how to put a few more songs together. Mikey is horribly missed without his backup vocals that give vh their signiture sound. I dont know what these people are thinking by not realizing the huge hole thats been created. Maybe a better producer next time. I believe it was mixed badly also. Album to me is a disappointment sorry to say. Ill still see them in concert though, i still love them nontheless.
Well Done Melinda. I have never read anything from you. I think your review is honest… from your take which is cool. But what I really like is how you respond to the comments section. Most of your peers would never do that. Last, I rated it an A+, I’m at a loss for words on how to describe it… it’s just kick ass old skool VH w/ a refreshing twist. BTW, Wolf plays the Bass like no Mike Anthony can ever touch, he seems to sing very well too.
Cheers,
wikiwikirulz