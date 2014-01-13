Alert! Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza are at Tom’s Restaurant right now

01.13.14 5 years ago

Can you imagine standing outside of Tom’s Restaurant in NYC, famed location of so many cups of coffee from “Seinfeld,” only to see Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander themselves walk in? Well that totally happened to a woman named Ali Phil, who snapped the photo above and tweeted it out.

Sadly, it looks like Jerry and Georgie don’t just meet for regular meals at Tom’s, but rather that they’re shooting an episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” Without the car part. Maybe they’ll be on Citibikes? That’s an episode of “Seinfeld” straight out of my dreams.

(via Gothamist)

