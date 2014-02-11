Alexander Skarsgard will emerge from the jungle as ‘Tarzan’ in July 2016

The latest version of “Tarzan” will be swinging his way to the big screen in 2016.
“True Blood’s” Alexander Skarsgård will don the loincloth and utter the immortal line “Me Tarzan,” while “The Wolf of Wall Street” breakout star Margot Robbie will play Jane Porter (as in “You Jane”).
The oft-filmed story finds an orphaned infant being raised by animals in the jungle. After Tarzan is discovered by a group of explorers, he’s brought to London to be introduced to the modern “civilization.”
It will also reunite “Django Unchained” stars Christoph Waltz and Samuel L. Jackson.
Summer 2016 is shaping up to be just as crowded as 2015. Currently, both “Independence Day 2” and the “Angry Birds” movie are aiming for release the same day as “Tarzan,” with an Untitled Marvel Project tentatively following on July 8, 2016.
The character has appeared onscreen in dozens of films, most notably a franchise in the ’30s and ’40s starring Johnny Weissmuller; 1984’s “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes”; and Disney’s animated film “Tarzan” (1999).
The new film is being produced by Jerry Weintraub, along with David Barron and Alan Riche.
“We have assembled a phenomenal international cast to tell this extraordinary story,” Warner Bros. president Greg Silverman said in a release. Warner Bros. has also enjoyed long and successful collaborations with both David Yates and Jerry Weintraub, and we look forward to seeing what they and the entire team have in store for this timeless tale.”
“Tarzan” is scheduled to open July 1, 2016.
As a life-long fan of Edgar Rice Burroughs and Tarzan, I wait impatiently for a new Tarzan movie based on ERB’s works. A big budget, and CGI special effects sound terrific. But there are few actors who could represent the character of Tarzan on the silver screen. Alexander Skarsgard is not one of them. With a release date of July 1, 2016, there is time to re-cast this role. Jason Momoa has tattoos, so he can’t be considered, but someone who resembles him might work out well.
bOb
This reminds me when they cast Ron Ely after Mike Henry. I think Skarsgard will be fine, however, Joe Manganiello IS Tarzan. That said, a credible director & credible actors are in this, & I’m not sure Mr. Manganiello has the acting chops required, so Mr Skarsgard it is.
Liquidmuse3; I agree about Joe Manganiello except he seems to have a hook nose and something like that would be a distraction. Otherwise he certainly would be worth consideration. I think he can act. He’s done some stage work besides his TV appearances. He’s the right type but I prefer Jason Momoa. If it weren’t for those tattos, he’d also be worth considering. Skarsgard is just not the type. But it looks like he’s their choice and, if so, they should dye his hair black, darken his skin with tanning and makeup and send him to the gym for at least 6 months. He needs some bulking up. But in my mind, even with all that, he still is just not the type.
Manganiello. Remove the “ello” from his name and you’re left with “mangani” which is “great ape” in Tarzan’s ape language. That should qualify him. :)
bOb