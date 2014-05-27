Alfonso Cuaron says isn’t directing ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off ‘Fantastic Beasts’

“Gravity” director Alfonso Cuaron isn't planning on re-visiting the world of “Harry Potter” anytme soon.

In fact, he isn't planning on any cinematic endeavors for the foreseeable future.

The Oscar winner has denied recent reports that he is in talks to helm Warner Bros.' upcoming “Potter” spin-off “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the first of three films based on J.K. Rowling's book which take place seventy years before the “Potter” movies.

“My near-term plans over the coming months are to take my kids to school and plan what I'm going to do this summer with them,” Cuaron told the Efe newswire in Italy. “Now, I'm once again connecting with life, I have no plans of any kind.”

Cuaron previously directed 2004's “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” the third film in the mega-successful fantasy franchise.

“It was a very beautiful experience for me,” Cuaron said about “Azkaban.” “I have a lot of love for that universe and I tremendously admire JK Rowling. But today, for the present, projects based around lots of visual effects don't attract me. I'm coming out of a five-year process of doing visual effects and now I sort of want to clean my palate of that a little bit.”

Whatever he chooses to do next, “Gravity” will be a tough act to follow. The film grossed over $700 million globally and won seven Oscars.