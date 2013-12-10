Watch Alicia Keys and John Legend perform ‘Redemption Song’ as Mandela tribute

12.10.13 5 years ago
While on tour in Australia, Alicia Keys and John Legend paid a fitting tribute to the late Nelson Mandela with a cover of Bob Marley’s classic “Redemption Song.” Watch the video here or below.
“We wanted to do something special for you in honor of the great Nelson Mandela, who I feel so moved by in every way,” said Keys. “What an incredible life lived and what an inspiration for us all to carry forward.”
The anti-apartheid leader was serving his sixteenth year of prison when Marley wrote “Redemption Song” in 1980. The song asks “Won’t you help to sing / These songs of freedom?”
