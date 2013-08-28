Hex is trapped in modern-day Gotham City…and he”s getting ready to shoot his way out! Find out how he got here-and see what part Batman plays! And in the backup story, the Vigilante seeks revenge!
All-Star Western #23
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With