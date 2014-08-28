Allison Tolman goes from ‘Fargo’ to ‘The Mindy Project’

#Banksy #The Mindy Project #Fargo #The Simpsons
08.28.14 4 years ago

Allison Tolman goes from “Fargo” to “The Mindy Project”
Fresh off an Emmy nomination, Tolman will guest on two episodes as a romance novelist who dates Adam Pally.

FXX will fill its post-“Simpsons” marathon schedule with even more “Simpsons”
On Mondays and Fridays, “The Simpsons” will be shown from 6 pm to midnight. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 pm to midnight. And on Sundays, from 4 to 8 pm.

HBO to air a Banksy documentary
The crowd-sourced documentary “Banksy Does New York” debuts Nov. 17.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Banksy#The Mindy Project#Fargo#The Simpsons
TAGSAllison TolmanBANKSYFARGOTHE MINDY PROJECTTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP