Allison Tolman goes from “Fargo” to “The Mindy Project”

Fresh off an Emmy nomination, Tolman will guest on two episodes as a romance novelist who dates Adam Pally.

FXX will fill its post-“Simpsons” marathon schedule with even more “Simpsons”

On Mondays and Fridays, “The Simpsons” will be shown from 6 pm to midnight. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 pm to midnight. And on Sundays, from 4 to 8 pm.

HBO to air a Banksy documentary

The crowd-sourced documentary “Banksy Does New York” debuts Nov. 17.