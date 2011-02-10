Amanda Peet gets ‘Bent,’ Minnie Driver gets ‘Free’ for NBC

02.11.11 7 years ago
Amanda Peet has signed on for the lead in one NBC comedy pilot, while Minnie Driver is reportedly close to joining another.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peet is “locked in” for the comedy “Bent” from Tad Quill (“Scrubs”). Peet will play a divorced mom who hires a slacker contractor to redo her kitchen and falls for him. Or something equally thrilling.
Peet’s last regular series gig was on NBC’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” though the veteran of The WB’s “Jack & Jill” appeared on an episode of CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” last year. Her most recent big screen credits were “Please Give” and “2012” (we’ll ignore “Gulliver’s Travels”).
Meanwhile, Driver is “close” to a deal to topline the comedy pilot “Free Agents,” based on a British format and adapted by John Enbom (“Party Down”). “Free Agents” focuses on two co-workers at a Hollywood talent agency.
An Oscar nominee for “Good Will Hunting,” Driver’s last regular American TV gig was an Emmy nominated turn on FX’s “The Riches,” though she appeared guested on a 2010 episode of “Modern Family.”

Around The Web

TAGSAMANDA PEETBENTFREE AGENTSMINNIE DRIVERNBC

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP