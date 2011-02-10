Amanda Peet gets ‘Bent,’ Minnie Driver gets ‘Free’ for NBC

Amanda Peet has signed on for the lead in one NBC comedy pilot, while Minnie Driver is reportedly close to joining another.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Peet is “locked in” for the comedy “Bent” from Tad Quill (“Scrubs”). Peet will play a divorced mom who hires a slacker contractor to redo her kitchen and falls for him. Or something equally thrilling.

Peet’s last regular series gig was on NBC’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” though the veteran of The WB’s “Jack & Jill” appeared on an episode of CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” last year. Her most recent big screen credits were “Please Give” and “2012” (we’ll ignore “Gulliver’s Travels”).

Meanwhile, Driver is “close” to a deal to topline the comedy pilot “Free Agents,” based on a British format and adapted by John Enbom (“Party Down”). “Free Agents” focuses on two co-workers at a Hollywood talent agency.

An Oscar nominee for “Good Will Hunting,” Driver’s last regular American TV gig was an Emmy nominated turn on FX’s “The Riches,” though she appeared guested on a 2010 episode of “Modern Family.”