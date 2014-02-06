Amazing News: RHCP’s Chad Smith has challenged Will Ferrell to a drum battle

In case you missed our roundup, Will Ferrell’s Reddit AMA on Tuesday was a wild and epic affair, from the “Anchorman” comedian’s startling revelation that he almost played Spider-Man to his rundown of Dave Coulier’s debaucherous house parties circa 1992. Another of the incredible highlights was Ferrell’s admission that he is actually Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a claim he went on to confirm in the following post-AMA video:



While I for one was willing to take Ferrell/Chad Smith at his word, a man who claims he is actually Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers has now released a video in which he claims Will Ferrell is in fact not Chad Smith at all but Will Ferrell, and in it he challenges “Will Ferrell” to a drum battle to settle the confusion once and for all:

Of course, if Chad Smith is lying (ahem), and he and “Will Ferrell” are in fact the same exact person and Chad Smith/Will Ferrell is just doing this to drum up publicity or also maybe suffers from multiple personality disorder (ahem ahem), then it would be impossible for this proposed drum battle to ever actually occur by the laws of physics. Unless, of course, Chad Smith discovered a way to bend the time-space continuum to his will. In which case, we would really like to see this.

