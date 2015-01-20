‘Amazing Race’ Season 26 cast includes Olympic Medalist, a New Kid on the Block

Representing its biggest format twist in years, CBS' “The Amazing Race” announced its Season 26 cast on Tuesday (January 20).

The 11 announced teams include six pre-existing couples, pairs who have been together between seven months and 10 years, and five individuals, who have been matched for a nationally televised blind date that could take them around the world.

As usual, the “Amazing Race” field contains a couple celebrity ringers. You'll notice New Kids on the Block veteran Jonathan Knight paired with his boyfriend Harley Rodriguez, while Ally Dudek and Steven Langston are both veteran Winter Olympic medalists.

In a new twist, the teams will have the chance to win Date Night rewards, letting couples experience one-on-one romantic activities including hot springs in Japan and star-gazing in Germany. All competing teams, both newly dating and established, are eligible for these Date Nights.

“The Amazing Race” will have a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, February 25 after the premiere of the 30th installment of “Survivor.” The Emmy-winning favorite will then have its time period premiere on Friday, February 27.

Check out the six pairs and 10 individuals (posted next to their partner) who will be competing: