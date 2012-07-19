‘Amazing Spider-Man’ director may not return for sequel

#Emma Stone
07.19.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Will a new director tell the “Amazing Spider-Man” in the upcoming sequel? 

The Marvel superhero re-boot swung into theaters earlier this summer with a new Spidey (Andrew Garfield) and a new love interest (Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy). Many fans credited director Marc Webb with re-invigorating the decade-old franchise with hipness and humor. A sequel is in the works, but now it’s not certain whether Webb will return to helm the second film. 

Columbia executive Doug Belgrad told The Hollywood Reporter, “We’d really like him back, but there are obstacles. He has an obligation to Fox.”

That last line is a reference to the fact that Webb owes Fox a film as part of the deal that spawned his hit film debut “Days of Summer.”

Interestingly, Belgrad also admitted that “Amazing Spider-Man’s” production had some problems. “The section where Rhys Ifans’ character turns irrevocably into the Lizard [was a problem area]”, he revealed. “It took several months to figure out, and the filmmakers cut a bunch of scenes. In software parlance, it required a patch.”

So far, “The Amazing Spider-Man” has grossed a hearty $521 million at the global box office. Sony announced that the film is just the first of a trilogy, so maybe each film will have a new director. The second film is scheduled to open May 2, 2014. 

If Marc Webb is indeed out, who would you like to see direct “Amazing Spider-Man 2”?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emma Stone
TAGSAmazing SpiderMan 2ANDREW GARFIELDemma stoneMARC WEBBPeter Parker

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP