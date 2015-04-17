AMC prayed on it, found their Jesse Custer for ‘Preacher’

Slowly but surely, AMC has been rounding out the cast for their adaptation of Garth Ennis's “Preacher.” Ruth Negga will play Tulip O”hare and Lucy Griffiths snagged new character Emily Woodrow. Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy and Ian Colette as Arseface round out the cast.

And now they”ve found their Jesse Custer, according to executive producer, Seth Rogan.

We have Jesse Custer! @dominiccoop is gonna save our souls. #Preacher – Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 17, 2015

