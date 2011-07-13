AMC sets ‘Walking Dead’ first-look for ‘Breaking Bad’ premiere

Starved for your first glimpse at Season Two of AMC’s “The Walking Dead”?
The wait is nearly over.
AMC has announced that a preview of “The Walking Dead” will air during Sunday (July 17) night’s fourth season premiere of “Breaking Bad.”
And that’s going to be a real “Walking Dead” video, rather than that unauthorized thing from England that was circulating the Internet last week.
The “Breaking Bad” premiere will be airing in the 10 p.m. hour on Sunday and you should be watching it anyway, or at least that’s what HitFix’s Alan Sepinwall says.
