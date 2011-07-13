AMC sets ‘Walking Dead’ first-look for ‘Breaking Bad’ premiere

#Breaking Bad #The Walking Dead
07.13.11 7 years ago
Starved for your first glimpse at Season Two of AMC’s “The Walking Dead”?
The wait is nearly over.
AMC has announced that a preview of “The Walking Dead” will air during Sunday (July 17) night’s fourth season premiere of “Breaking Bad.”
And that’s going to be a real “Walking Dead” video, rather than that unauthorized thing from England that was circulating the Internet last week.
The “Breaking Bad” premiere will be airing in the 10 p.m. hour on Sunday and you should be watching it anyway, or at least that’s what HitFix’s Alan Sepinwall says.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad#The Walking Dead
TAGSBREAKING BADThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP