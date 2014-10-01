‘AHS: Freak Show’: Brace yourself for the ghoulish, perverse opening credits

10.01.14 4 years ago

Oh yes, there will be skeleton sex.

The animated opening credits for “American Horror Story: Freakshow” have hit the web, and in addition to the above-mentioned acts of undead coitus you can expect several scary clowns, head-swapping baby zombies and siamese twins…making out? Oh, my goodness. These are neat though.

Also on tap is a new Buzzfeed-exclusive trailer for the upcoming season, as narrated by a two-headed Sarah Paulson and featuring appearances by Kathy Bates' bearded woman, Jessica Lange's singer/circus manager, Michael Chiklis's Bigoted White Southern Man and a murderous pale-faced clown.

Check out both clips below.

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” premieres Oct. 8 on FX.

