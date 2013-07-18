‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and Louis C.K. lead Emmy nominations

FX’s perpetually miscategorized recurring miniseries “American Horror Story” and HBO’s epic fantasy series “Game of Thrones” were atop the list of nominees for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, while nobody could compete with with Louis C.K. for individual nods.
The nominations were announced on Thursday (July 18) morning in Hollywood by Aaron Paul and Emmy host Neil Patrick Harris, who was a last-minute fill-in for the indisposed Kate Mara.
In total, FX’s “American Horror Story” picked up 17 nominations, including a nomination for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie, where it will go up against “Behind the Candelabra,” “The Bible,” “Phil Spector” and “Top of the Lake.”
“AHS: Asylum” also earned acting nominations for James Cromwell, Zachary Quinto, Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange.
“Behind the Candelabra” wasn’t far behind in the nomination count with 15, including nods for stars Michael Douglas and Matt Damon, co-star Scott Bakula and for Steven Soderbergh as director and (under the name Peter Andrews) cinematographer.
“Game of Thrones” had the most nominations of any drama series, as the HBO hit boosted its nomination total to 16 and will go up against “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men,” “Downton Abbey,” last year’s winner “Homeland” and, in a history maker, Netflix’s “House of Cards.”
In addition to the usual acting nomination for former winner Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” expanded its acting nomination reach to include Emilia Clarke and Diana Rigg, while series showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were nominated for writing “The Rains of Castamere”
“Breaking Bad” was close behind with 13 nominations, including nods for a wide swath of its stars.
Multiple winner Bryan Cranston will be up for Lead Actor in a Drama against Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, Jeff Daniels, Hugh Bonneville and last year’s winner Damian Lewis.
Both Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks are up for Supporting Actor in a Drama, against Dinklage, Jim Carter, “Homeland” co-star Mandy Patinkin and Bobby Cannavale for “Boardwalk Empire,” while Anna Gunn will take on Clarke, Christine Baranski, Morena Baccarin, Christina Hendricks and last year’s winner Maggie Smith.
Last year’s winner Claire Danes of “Homeland” will be up for Lead Actress in a drama against Michelle Dockery, Robin Wright for “House of Cards,” Elisabeth Moss, Connie Britton for “Nashville,” Kerry Washington for “Scandal” and Vera Farmiga for “Bates Motel.” Yes, that’s a seven-actress field, but it couldn’t find room for Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black” or former winners Julianna Margulies and Glenn Close.
On the drama side, “Downton Abbey” and “Mad Men” received 12 nominations and “Homeland” picked up 11. HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” earned 10 nods, though it fell out of the Drama Series category and saw Steve Buscemi fail to get a Lead Actor nod for the first time.
Your leading comedy nominee was “30 Rock,” which picked up 13 nods for its final season, including Comedy Series, where it will go against “Modern Family,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Girls,” “Louie” and “Veep.”
Tina Fey will go up against Amy Poehler, Lena Dunham, “Enlightened” star Laura Dern and former winners Edie Falco and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, while her co-star Alec Baldwin guns for another win against Don Cheadle, Matt LeBlanc, Jim Parsons, Jason Bateman for “Arrested Development” and Louis C.K.
Now would be a good place to mention that Louis C.K. earned a whopping nine individual nominations (or will be up to nine once producers are listed for series nominations). In addition to his acting and producing nods on “Louie,” he snagged writing and directing nominations. He earned a Guest Actor in a Comedy nod for his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” while his HBO special “Oh My God” is up for Variety Special, writing, directing and editing. That’s a lot.
Perennial comedy favorite “Modern Family” slipped to a comparatively meager 12 nominations this year.
No, you shouldn’t cry for “Modern Family,” but Eric Stonestreet dropped out of the Comedy Supporting Actor field, where his co-stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill and Ty Burrell are up against Adam Driver for “Girls,” Bill Hader for “SNL” and Tony Hale for “Veep.”
“Veep” showed added strength in its second season with Anna Chlumsky going against “Modern Family” co-stars Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara, “Big Bang Theory” favorite Mayim Bialik, returnee Jane Lynch for “Glee,” Jane Krakowski for “30 Rock” and “Nurse Jackie” co-star Merritt Wever in another seven-actress field.
Dan, given that Mad Men was completely shut out of Writing and Directing this year, and Homeland added 3 actors with Peter Quinn, Saul, and Jessica all moving into their respective fields, series has to be Homeland’s award to lose, right?
I’m not Dan (but I play one on TV [I don’t really]) but I don’t think Homeland wins this year. Definitely didn’t carry it’s momentum the way it needed to with the final stretch of episodes.
Call me crazy, but I think this year it could be a two horse race between House of Cards and Breaking Bad.
Or Game of Thrones…
Well sure it didn’t, but that’s about the actual quality, which clearly isn’t incredibly important to Emmy voters, given that it added rather than lost nominations after winning the award last year. Plus Emmy voters only have to watch a couple episodes anyway, and Q&A which was rightfully nominated for writing and directing will surely be one of those three.
They only submit 6 episodes. If Homeland submits the first five and the finale, it could win… hell, it should too.
I think that if Breaking Bad pulls off a few awesome episodes before the final voting finishes, then it is the one to beat. Any buzz from this final season will transfer to last season’s submissions.
7 best of Actress for a Drama nominees and none for Tatiana Maslany?
Why did this category get one more than the others? That makes it even more of a crime that she did not get nominated. Shame on you Emmy voters!
A tie, I guess.
7 nominees and still no Maslany, Russell, or Rossum. Boo.
Maslany’s problem is there was probably a vote split between her and the actresses who plays Cosima and Helena.
I actually think the good outweighs the bad this year. I’m really happy to see Netflix make some noise, Veep supporting actors get some love, Louie in Outstanding Comedy Series, Jonathan Banks AND Mandy Patinkin getting their due. It’s a better year than most.
Really crossing my fingers for a Veep win for Outstanding Comedy Series.
It would be cool if this was the year that Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones broke through for the big prize, but on the comedy side New Girl (and especially Jake Johnson) getting completely shut out kind of kills the whole thing for me. I thought that was the best network comedy this year, even ahead of 30 Rock.
Jake Johnson, Maslany and New Girl seem like the biggest snubs to me, for sure.
They were the biggest snubs, but the biggest shocker has to be the lack of Julianna Margulies.
The only thing worse than no Maslany were Dan’s Veep predictions – hey oh!
Seriously though, awesome work as always with the Emmy preview stuff from Hitfix.
Dammit. Those two writing noms for Breaking Bad have me thinking it has a serious chance at a series win now..
There were 34 nominees in the lead and series categories who were eligible again this year (no Curb, Larry David, or Kathy Bates). Of those 34, 27 were nominated again. I’d like to believe that’s an aberration, but I know it’s not. And while all of the changeover was for new series (Arrested Development, House of Cards, The Newsroom, Bates Motel, Nashville) the season’s two best new shows got shut out (The Americans and Orphan Black).
I love Maslany as much as anyone, and think she gave the best performance of anyone on TV this year, but I think we’ve really begun to overrate the show around her at this point if we’re putting it in the same breath as The Americans, not to mention Rectify in terms of best new shows of the year.
More fun with numbers: Dunham, Falco, Fey, Louis-Dreyfuss, and Poehler are now 19 for 20 in Emmy nominations for their current roles. Only Poehler has missed out, for the first season of Parks and Recreation.
And one more. Of the 37 nominees for Outstanding Series and Lead, only three had previously been eligible, failed to be nominated, and were nominated this year: Louis, Kerry Washington, and Laura Dern.
I’ve got more thoughts here: [tylertalkstv.blogspot.com]
Thanks for getting up early for this, Dan.
My first thoughts: Sarah Paulson gave a really gusty performance in AHA. It’s good that she’s getting some recognition.
Bill Hader is amazing.
And Louis CK was great on SNL.
Season 2 of American Horror Story was such a mess. How the hell could it be nominated for so many awards?