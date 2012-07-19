‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Mad Men’ lead nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards

AMC’s “Mad Men” continued its Emmy nomination domination on Thursday (July 19) morning with a field-leading 17 nods, joined atop the heap by FX’s “American Horror Story,” which exploited TV Academy loopholes to compete in the Movies/Miniseries field and also snagged 17 nominations.
In the drama field, the “Mad Men” quest for an unprecedented fifth straight drama series win will likely see the most competition from “Downton Abbey,” which shifted from Movies/Miniseries and earned 16 nominations and from AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” which made a big leap to 13 nominations.
Meanwhile, on the comedy side, “Modern Family” will gun for its third straight series win with 14 nominations under its belt, leading a category that’s heavy on first-time nominees.
The 64th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live, coast-to-coast, from the Nokia Theare in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 23, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.
In the Outstanding Drama Series category, “Mad Men,” “Downton Abbey” and “Breaking Bad” will be going up against HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and “Game of Thrones,” plus the new Showtime drama “Homeland.” For those of you looking for snubs, that means that the category is network-free, with the shunning of perennial favorite “The Good Wife.”
The drama categories are generally packed with cable and, thanks to “Downton Abbey, PBS offerings, with Kathy Bates and Julianna Margulies as the lone network representative in the two lead acting fields.
Bates and defending champ Margulies will go against Emmy winners Glenn Close (“Damages”) and Claire Danes (“Homeland”), prior nominee Elisabeth Moss and “Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery.
Dockery’s “Downton Abbey” colleague Hugh Bonneville tops the Lead Actor, Drama field trying to end “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston’s streak of three straight wins (in years he was eligible). Steve Buscemi, Michael C. Hall, Jon Hamm and Damian Lewis are also nominated, meaning that the final season of “House” couldn’t earn Hugh Laurie a nomination.
The drama supporting fields are full of “Downton Abbey” and “Breaking Bad” stars. How full? Seven of 12 nominations full. On the supporting actor side, Aaron Paul and Giancarlo Esposito represent “Breaking Bad” and Jim Carter and Brendan Coyle represent “Downton Abbey” against Jared Harris of “Mad Men” and defending champ Peter Dinklage of “Game of Thrones.” On the supporting actress side, it’s Maggie Smith and Joanne Froggatt of “Downton Abbey” and Anna Gunn of “Breaking Bad” against Archie Panjabi and Christine Baranski of “The Good Wife” and Christina Hendricks of “Mad Men.”
On the comedy side, “Modern Family” nearly equalled the “Downton”/”Breaking” juggernaut all on its own as adult stars Ed O’Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen were all nominated for the second consecutive year.
Trying to take “Modern Family” down for Outstanding Comedy Series are former champ “30 Rock,” regular favorites “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “30 Rock,” CBS hit “The Big Bang Theory” and HBO newcomers “Veep” and “Girls.” The addition of those two new comedies meant that “Parks and Recreation” was squeezed out of the comedy series category.
It was a good day for “Girls” creator/producer Lena Dunham, who was also nominated for writing, directing and as lead actress in a seven-woman field that also features Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”), Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Emmy winners Melissa McCarthy (“Mike & Molly,” and also nominated for her “Saturday Night Live” hosting stint), Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”), Tina Fey (“30 Rock”) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”).
Alec Baldwin and Jim Parsons, who have controlled the Lead Actor, Comedy field in recent years are back this year along with Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Jon Cryer (making a category jump for “Two and a Half Men”), Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”) and Louis C.K. (“Louie”). [Louis C.K. actually earned a whopping seven nominations, with four nominations for the “Louis C.K. Live at the Beacon Theatre” special.]
The Outstanding Miniseries or Movie category actually includes three continuing TV series masquerading as a movie or miniseries, with “American Horror Story,” “Sherlock” [acceptable here because it submitted only “A Scandal in Belgravia”] and “Luther” going head-to-head with actual movies/miniseries contenders “Game Change,” “Hemingway & Gellhorn” and “Hatfields & McCoys.”
The CW received zero Emmy nominations. Sorry, “Ringer” fans.
Absurd set of nominations. Hugh Bonneville over Timothy Olyphant? No Nick Offermen? No Parks and Rec? Hugh Laurie gets snubbed in his final season?
Time to stop paying attention to the Emmy’s.
Stop paying attention to the Emmy’s? Already done.
-Cheers
Emmy voters now have proven that it is all about Names, Luvvies, and being on cable or in a Luvvy british series.
So every year the same names get in, when they are on the list, and 1 will get in on merit and another because they do not want to look that cosy, and well we all love posh British drama, right voters?
So you have to be American (or be American enough to pass as one, see Lewis) or in a British posh series, and a Hollywood chum to be voted.
Bad luck if you are Australian?
Lead actress drama, where are the Acting nominations?
Instead of the Names, why not Enos,Sagal and most of all Anna Torv?
Anna Torv with her unique Olivia character (in multiple versions) based on so little material yet also beautiful indepth.
Introverted, loner woman, not on the radar of Emmy?
It would have been an Oscar.
What the hell is a Luvvy?
And isn’t it enough that we’re giving all our leading American roles to Australians with iffy accents? We have to give them awards too?
It has nothing to due with her being Australian and everything to do with the fact that she stars on a show that almost nobody watches. I know that there are people who swear by Fringe, but it’s just not on 95% of the Emmy voters’ radar.
Serious question, is Modern Family still as well received by fans a/o critics these days? I realize it’s a huge award winner, yet as a former fan I found the quality dropped dramatically. I thought it had been pretty good and made nice reflections on the state of the modern day American family, albeit pretty white-bread especially culturally speaking, yet still overall it was a pretty good show. Then if just seemed to drop off, and after winning so many awards seemed fine going into autopilot. Frankly, I can barely stand to watch it, and not that my wife is not interested in it any more will likely just stop.
However, am I in the minority and do most still really like it? If not, if others have noted an incredible drop in quality, how is it still earning so many awards?
-Cheers
With Margaret Cho’s nomination for 30 Rock, one has to assume the North Korean News Agency is reporting this morning that the dear leader Kim Jong Il was nominated for an Emmy, right?