‘American Idol’ auditions to kick off in St. Louis

“Idol” fans, start doing your voice exercises!

In anticipation of its 11th season, FOX’s “American Idol” will begin this year’s auditioning process in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 28.

The search for contestants then continues in Portland, OR, on Saturday, July 2; San Diego, CA, on Friday, July 8; Pittsburgh, PA, on Friday, July 15; Charleston, SC, on Friday, July 22; Denver, CO, on Friday, July 29; and Houston, TX, on Friday, Aug. 26.



“Idol”auditions will be held as follows:



St. Louis, MO – Tuesday, June 28 – Scottrade Center



Portland, OR – Saturday, July 2 – Rose Garden

San Diego, CA – Friday, July 8 – Petco Park

Pittsburgh, PA – Friday, July 15 – Heinz Field

Charleston, SC – Friday, July 22 – North Charleston Coliseum

Denver, CO – Friday, July 29 – INVESCO Field at Mile High

Houston, TX – Friday, Aug. 26 – Reliant Park



Get details about the audition dates at the official site.