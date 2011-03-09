‘American Idol’ compilation album goes on sale immediately after show

03.09.11 7 years ago

Taking a page from the “Glee” playbook, immediately following tonight”s (March 9) show “American Idol” will offer a bundled album of the studio versions of the songs performed by the 13 finalists exclusively on iTunes.  Individual songs will continue to be available for sale.

The contestants recorded the studio versions under the tutelage of “AI” mentor Jimmy Iovine and his go-to team of producers, including Rock Mafia, Rodney Jerkins Don Was, Jim Jonsin, Ron Fair and “Tricky” Stewart. The compilation album will sell for $7.99 and is the first release under the new 19/Interscope deal.  The “American Idol” recordings switched from Sony Music to Interscope parent  Universal Music Group starting with season 10.

 

