American Music Awards 2014 Complete Nominees and Winners List

11.23.14

The American Music Awards were held tonight at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.  Below you will find a list of all the nominees and winners announced during the show as they were announced.

Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
One Direction – WINNER
OneRepublic

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Iggy Azalea – “The New Classic” – WINNER
Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”
Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
John Legend
Sam Smith – WINNER
Pharrell Williams

Favorite Male Artist – Country
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan – WINNER
Blake Shelton

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Lorde – “Pure Heroine”
One Direction – “Midnight Memories” – WINNER
Katy Perry – “Prism”

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Iggy Azalea
Lorde
Katy Perry – WINNER

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Bastille
Imagine Dragons – WINNER
Lorde

New Artist of the Year
5 Seconds of Summer – WINNER
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Sam Smith
Meghan Trainor

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Iggy Azalea – WINNER
Drake
Eminem

Favorite Album – Country
Garth Brooks – “Blame It On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences”
Eric Church – “The Outsiders”
Brantley Gilbert – “Just As I Am” – WINNER

Artist of the Year
Iggy Azalea
Beyoncé
Luke Bryan
One Direction – WINNER
Katy Perry

Single of the Year
Iggy Azalea Featuring Charli XCX – “Fancy”
John Legend – “All of Me”
MAGIC! – “Rude”
Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J – “Dark Horse” – WINNER
Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

Favorite Female Artist – Country
Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Country
Eli Young Band
Florida Georgia Line – WINNER
Lady Antebellum

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend – WINNER
Pharrell Williams

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhené Aiko
Beyoncé – WINNER
Mary J. Blige

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé – “Beyoncé” – WINNER
John Legend – “Love in the Future”
Pharrell Williams – “G I R L”

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Sara Bareilles
OneRepublic
Katy Perry – WINNER

Favorite Artist – Latin
Marc Anthony
Enrique Iglesias – WINNER
Romeo Santos

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Casting Crowns – WINNER
Hillsong United
Newsboys

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
Avicii
Calvin Harris – WINNER
Zedd

Top Soundtrack
“Frozen” – WINNER
“The Fault In Our Stars”
“Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1”

