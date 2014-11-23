American Music Awards 2014 Complete Nominees and Winners List

The American Music Awards were held tonight at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Below you will find a list of all the nominees and winners announced during the show as they were announced.

Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

One Direction – WINNER

OneRepublic

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Iggy Azalea – “The New Classic” – WINNER

Drake – “Nothing Was The Same”

Eminem – “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

John Legend

Sam Smith – WINNER

Pharrell Williams

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan – WINNER

Blake Shelton

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Lorde – “Pure Heroine”

One Direction – “Midnight Memories” – WINNER

Katy Perry – “Prism”

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Iggy Azalea

Lorde

Katy Perry – WINNER

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Bastille

Imagine Dragons – WINNER

Lorde

New Artist of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer – WINNER

Iggy Azalea

Bastille

Sam Smith

Meghan Trainor

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Iggy Azalea – WINNER

Drake

Eminem

Favorite Album – Country

Garth Brooks – “Blame It On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences”

Eric Church – “The Outsiders”

Brantley Gilbert – “Just As I Am” – WINNER

Artist of the Year

Iggy Azalea

Beyoncé

Luke Bryan

One Direction – WINNER

Katy Perry

Single of the Year

Iggy Azalea Featuring Charli XCX – “Fancy”

John Legend – “All of Me”

MAGIC! – “Rude”

Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J – “Dark Horse” – WINNER

Pharrell Williams – “Happy”

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Miranda Lambert

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Country

Eli Young Band

Florida Georgia Line – WINNER

Lady Antebellum

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend – WINNER

Pharrell Williams

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhené Aiko

Beyoncé – WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé – “Beyoncé” – WINNER

John Legend – “Love in the Future”

Pharrell Williams – “G I R L”

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Sara Bareilles

OneRepublic

Katy Perry – WINNER

Favorite Artist – Latin

Marc Anthony

Enrique Iglesias – WINNER

Romeo Santos

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Casting Crowns – WINNER

Hillsong United

Newsboys

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music

Avicii

Calvin Harris – WINNER

Zedd

Top Soundtrack

“Frozen” – WINNER

“The Fault In Our Stars”

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1”