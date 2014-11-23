American Music Awards 2014 red carpet arrivals

#ONE DIRECTION
11.23.14 4 years ago

Tonight's American Music Awards featured, as awards shows do, a red carpet arrival.  That means that fashion was on display, and yes, there was the good, the bad, and the ugly. 

Unlike something like the Academy Awards, the American Music Awards are one of those events where you will see folks at various levels of dressiness.  So, on the one end of things, you have someone like Frankie J. Grande who showed up in body paint, whereas on the other you have a Selena Gomez who wore a formal black dress. 

Scroll through the gallery below and you'll see that gamut, from the body paint and a couple of t-shirt and pants combos to far more formal wear.  Don't be shy, tell us your favorites.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ONE DIRECTION
TAGS5 Seconds of SummerABCAMERICAN MUSIC AWARDSAmerican Music Awards 2014one directionSELENA GOMEZ

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP