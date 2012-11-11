‘America’s Best Dance Crew’ canceled by MTV after seven seasons

MTV’s long-running”America’s Best Dance Crew” is getting its curtain call.
The once popular dance competition show has been canceled after seven seasons.
“ABDC” is produced by Warner Horizon and Randy Jackson, and has recently been experiencing falling ratings, according to Variety.
JC Chasez and Lil Mama acted as judges for the show, along with noted pro choreographer Shane Sparks who exited the show after season four. He was replaced by pop star Omarion for season five. “So You Think You Can Dance” finalist D-Trix (of Quest Crew) took Omarion’s spot for the final two seasons. Mario Lopez served as host. The most notable alum is first season winners the Jabbawockeez crew.
In a statement, MTV said, “We are grateful to Randy Jackson and Warner Horizon for having brought our audience seven amazing seasons of dance with ‘ABDC,’ and look forward to more successful and dynamic entertaining collaborations in the future.”
No! One more season.would be awesome
I’ve never watched the rest on TV. I was always late. So.I have to watch it on.u tube
RIP Abdc. Please Come Back
NOOOO! I’m going to cry, it’s the best show on TV! :(
Such a shame it got cancelled me an my crew were looking to enter the competition in the coming season! Hopefully MTV can find a way to revive the show! This show has been a big inspiration to a lot of great upcoming dancer :) R.I.P ABDC
why does ratings have to do with every show??..this also happened to the Sing Off but now ABDC??..