‘America’s Best Dance Crew’ canceled by MTV after seven seasons

MTV’s long-running”America’s Best Dance Crew” is getting its curtain call.

The once popular dance competition show has been canceled after seven seasons.

“ABDC” is produced by Warner Horizon and Randy Jackson, and has recently been experiencing falling ratings, according to Variety.

JC Chasez and Lil Mama acted as judges for the show, along with noted pro choreographer Shane Sparks who exited the show after season four. He was replaced by pop star Omarion for season five. “So You Think You Can Dance” finalist D-Trix (of Quest Crew) took Omarion’s spot for the final two seasons. Mario Lopez served as host. The most notable alum is first season winners the Jabbawockeez crew.

In a statement, MTV said, “We are grateful to Randy Jackson and Warner Horizon for having brought our audience seven amazing seasons of dance with ‘ABDC,’ and look forward to more successful and dynamic entertaining collaborations in the future.”