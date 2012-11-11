‘America’s Best Dance Crew’ canceled by MTV after seven seasons

11.11.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

MTV’s long-running”America’s Best Dance Crew” is getting its curtain call.

The once popular dance competition show has been canceled after seven seasons.

“ABDC” is produced by Warner Horizon and Randy Jackson, and has recently been experiencing falling ratings, according to Variety.

JC Chasez and Lil Mama acted as judges for the show, along with noted pro choreographer Shane Sparks who exited the show after season four. He was replaced by pop star Omarion for season five. “So You Think You Can Dance” finalist D-Trix (of Quest Crew) took Omarion’s spot for the final two seasons. Mario Lopez served as host. The most notable alum is first season winners the Jabbawockeez crew.

In a statement, MTV said, “We are grateful to Randy Jackson and Warner Horizon for having brought our audience seven amazing seasons of dance with ‘ABDC,’ and look forward to more successful and dynamic entertaining collaborations in the future.”

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICA'S BEST DANCE CREWRANDY JACKSONREALITY COMPETITIONShane Sparks

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP