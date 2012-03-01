AMPAS to break the soundtrack barrier

One of the things that always seems to be nebulous to new film enthusiasts and, in particular, new Oscar watchers is the difference between sound editing and sound mixing. We’ve certainly made it a point to explain it over the years via the two categories’ separate Tech Support entries each season, but for those in the LA area, here’s your opportunity for a thorough crash course, AMPAS-style.

The Academy has just announced its “40 Years of Sound for Film” event set to take place on Tuesday, March 6 at the Linwood Dunn Theatre in Hollywood. Fresh off his Oscar win for “Hugo,” sound mixer Tom Fleischman will be on hand along withlegendary three-time Oscar-winning mixer Chris Newman (“Amadeus,” “The English Patient,” “The Exorcist”) to “explore the intricacies of building a motion picture soundtrack using clips from ‘Hugo,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and ‘The French Connection,'” according to the press release.

Furthermore, the program will demonstrate how raw tracks recorded on a set become part of the finished aural product through the collaboration of various sound engineers involved in a film: sound mixers, sound designers, sound effects editors and everyone’s favorite, foley artists. There will also be a discussion of how digital technology has progressed the art form as the two mixers share stories of working with directors like Jonathan Demme, Milos Forman, William Friedkin and Martin Scorsese.

Tickets for “40 Years of Sound for Film” are a measly $5 for the general public ($3 for Academy members and students with valid ID). They are available for purchase at the Academy’s official website, at the Academy box office located at 8949 Wilshire Blvd. or by mail. Doors will open at 7pm and the programs gets underway at 8pm.

If you’re a film enthusiast in the area, I strongly recommend taking in an event such as this. The knowledge and insight you’ll gain into the process will be invaluable, I guarantee it.

