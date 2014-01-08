Amy Schumer and Judd Apatow’s ‘Trainwreck’ to open in crowded summer of 2015

Amy Schumer and director Judd Apatow have set a date for their “Trainwreck.”

The Universal comedy will open on July 24, 2015, one week after “Man of Steel 2,” and one week prior to Marvel’s “Ant-Man.”

“Trainwreck” was written by Schumer, but plot and casting details have yet to be revealed.

Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up”) will direct and produce through his Apatow Productions. Barry Mendel (“Bridesmaids”) will also act as producer.