Amy Schumer and Judd Apatow’s ‘Trainwreck’ to open in crowded summer of 2015

01.08.14 5 years ago
Amy Schumer and director Judd Apatow have set a date for their “Trainwreck.”

The Universal comedy will open on July 24, 2015, one week after “Man of Steel 2,” and one week prior to Marvel’s “Ant-Man.” 

“Trainwreck” was written by Schumer, but plot and casting details have yet to be revealed.

Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up”) will direct and produce through his Apatow Productions. Barry Mendel (“Bridesmaids”) will also act as producer. 

Summer 2015 is shaping up to be one of the busiest movie seasons on record, with “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Terminator: Genesis,” “Jurassic World,” “Despicable Me: Minions,” “Ted 2,” “Fantastic Four” among the other films all opening within weeks of one another. 

Schumer currently stars on the Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer.” Her feature credits include “Sleepwalk With Me” and “Seeking a Friend For the End of the World”

