Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: ‘Why can’t he be gay?’

Ever wondered what it would look like if Spider-Man batted for the other team? You’re not the only one.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” star Andrew Garfield – who’s set to reprise his role as the iconic web-crawler in the film’s forthcoming sequel – broaches this very question in a new interview with EW, telling them he recently engaged in a “philosophical discussion” with producer Matt Tolmach regarding Peter Parker’s long-time love interest Mary Jane Parker (a.k.a. “MJ”).

“I was kind of joking, but kind of not joking about MJ,” said Garfield. “And I was like, ‘What if MJ is a dude?” Why can”t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It”s hardly even groundbreaking!…So why can”t he be gay? Why can”t he be into boys?”

Taking it one step further, Garfield even pitched an actor for the job: up-and-coming African-American star Michael B. Jordan, whose credits include “The Wire,” “Chronicle” and the forthcoming indie drama “Fruitvale Station.”

“I”ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since ‘The Wire,'” gushed Garfield. “He”s so charismatic and talented. It”d be even better-we”d have interracial bisexuality!” And yes, he’s discussed the idea with director Marc Webb: “Michael B. Jordan, I know,” answered Webb knowingly when asked about it later. So, not the first team he’s hearing this? Replied Webb: “Uh, are you kidding?”

