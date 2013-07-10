Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: ‘Why can’t he be gay?’

Ever wondered what it would look like if Spider-Man batted for the other team? You’re not the only one.
“The Amazing Spider-Man” star Andrew Garfield – who’s set to reprise his role as the iconic web-crawler in the film’s forthcoming sequel – broaches this very question in a new interview with EW, telling them he recently engaged in a “philosophical discussion” with producer Matt Tolmach regarding Peter Parker’s long-time love interest Mary Jane Parker (a.k.a. “MJ”).
“I was kind of joking, but kind of not joking about MJ,” said Garfield. “And I was like, ‘What if MJ is a dude?” Why can”t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It”s hardly even groundbreaking!…So why can”t he be gay? Why can”t he be into boys?”
Taking it one step further, Garfield even pitched an actor for the job: up-and-coming African-American star Michael B. Jordan, whose credits include “The Wire,” “Chronicle” and the forthcoming indie drama “Fruitvale Station.”
“I”ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since ‘The Wire,'” gushed Garfield. “He”s so charismatic and talented. It”d be even better-we”d have interracial bisexuality!” And yes, he’s discussed the idea with director Marc Webb: “Michael B. Jordan, I know,” answered Webb knowingly when asked about it later. So, not the first team he’s hearing this? Replied Webb: “Uh, are you kidding?”
So what do you think of a gay or bisexual Peter Parker? Vote in the poll below.
Better yet, why not recast his role and make Spiderman a woman. That would be even more groundbreaking and more interesting than just telling the same old sensitive young boy finds his superpowers story over and over again.
Because there already is a Spiderwoman in marvel the marvel univere. [marvel.com]. Enjoy
What would be more accepted by fandom? A black Spiderman (like Donald Glover) or a gay / bi Spiderman? Probably neither.
Why can’t James Bond be american? Why can’t Indiana Jones be a midget from Pakistan? Why does Spiderman even need super powers?
A gay superhero is fine, but Peter Parker isn’t gay. Hell a midget hero from Pakistan may work, but it wouldn’t be Indy.
All valid questions, but making Spiderman gay wouldn’t really change anything fundamental about his character like the other changes you’re suggesting. He would still be Spiderman, he would just have a different love interest…which happened all the time in the comics.
If nothing else, it would reinforce the outsider aspect of the character.
Not saying it should happen (not that it ever would), just that your analogies aren’t exactly relevant.
Sexual identity isn’t a fundamental aspect of one’s character?
Unfortunately, while the younger audience might accept it, the Fox News element of society definitely would not, and the studio would lose tons of money. Which is why it would never be made in the first place. Superhero movies generally aren’t about taking those kinds of risks. We all saw how Watchmen went over with mainstream audiences.
Also, they already established his interest in Emma Stone, who is very definitely not a boy.
The Fox news element of society? Studio is probably more concerned about losing the China and India element.
Spider man isn’t going to experiment sexually in this international film market.
There is such a thing as bisexuality…
That’s a tough question.
I mean: Why not? Spider-Man has always been the most reality grounded superhero character (Well, at least the Peter Parker side.), so when Peter would suddenly discover that he has romantic feelings for another man, it wouldn’t feel too weird for me.
On the other hand: Although the character has been re-invented and his origin story was re-started a million times since his creation, it was always established that he was straight. Okay, originally because the comic would have been banned if they had even mentioned homosexuality, but even in today’s P.C. time, Peter was always straight!
But then on the other, other hand: Why not re-invent the character again and make him gay? I think if there is one comic book character, who is destined to be a role model for all gay teens out there, it’s Peter Parker, who always was supposed to be the “average Joe”, whose personal problems about school, work, family, friends and turned him into some kind of avatar for the reader.
Who are the main fans of Spider-Man? Most likely young pre adolescent boys who don’t even think about things such as sexuality. They want to see spiderman because he’s a superhero. There are plenty of great films out there to inspire the gay community, this whole argument that a children’s superhero should become a gay symbol is quite frankly ridiculous.
Not really sure how having a gay Spiderman would really be detrimental to children in any way.
Never said it was. I said it was unnecessary. Read the post properly before you criticise.
You insinuated that its alright for pre-adolescent boys to see a straight relationship/romance (which is already in the Spiderman they love), and not a gay relationship/romance. Maybe you should re-read your post before you post a knee-jerk response.
You’re obviously someone who just wants to take offence. Your putting in words in my mouth and acting very immature. Not bothering to talk to you anymore. Cheers
Walking away from a discussion is the pinnacle of maturity. I think you’re reading more aggression in my original post than is actually there.
I’m not putting any words in your mouth, though. You clearly said that Spiderman is for “pre adolescent boys who don’t even think about things such as sexuality.” But Spiderman is already portrayed as having straight relationships, so what would be the difference in portraying gay or straight relationships?
Unless of course you’re advocating that Spiderman should not have any romantic relationships at all. But I think that would be a much larger change to the character.
I’m not offended by what you said, I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense.
In what way is it ridiculous? If Spider-Man were to explore his sexuality, which is a perfectly normal thing mind you, the purpose would not be to inspire the LGBT community. The purpose would be to show Spider-Man is a normal guy, and that he’s brave an willing to try new things. Spider-Man is not only targeted to the prepubescent boys. Many teenagers and adults enjoy the movies if not the comics as well. It would be a great way to diversify Marvel.
Do we really need another gay super-hero? Aquaman wasn’t enough for you?
If Superman can break a neck then Spiderman can suck a cock.
I probably shouldn’t, but I chuckled at this.
Your argument has swayed me.
Lmao
He’s not gay because the character already exists and is not gay. Why not make some new dumb superhero and make him gay if you want. I’m not against that.
Honestly, what would really change about the character if there were a gay love interest?
@MMCB105, good question. I think it would have to change the focus, at least for a while (in comics a/o the movie[s]) if Peter Parker was gay. They would have to focus on his realization (since he has a looooooooooooooong history being straight) and they would probably the social stigmas which still exist to some degree (although less and less).
However, the character is established as straight. Whether Marvel likes to admit it or not, they had him love (romantically) Gwen Stacy and MJ, to the point that in one timeline (or in the future) he married MJ, didn’t forget about it, and had one or more kids.
You ask what it would really change about him if he were gay? That is kind of like asking if your uncle came out of the closet. In some ways it changes nothing. In other ways, it changes a rather important part of who he is. It would effect how you viewed his relationships with women in the past, it would effect how some people viewed him, and Marvel would almost have to address the social issues with it (religious, homophobic, self-discovery, possibly doubt, etc.). And if it changes nothing other than drawing a man instead of a girl holding hands with Peter Parker or Spider-Man, why do it? Shouldn’t something rather personal like that actually change something? If not, I would argue it becomes kind of a hollow shock-tactic.
If they want to make a gay or coming-out-of-the-closet character, I would rather they arc it out from the beginning. Leave very subtle clues and have it pay off after an extended time. To do this to Spider-Man, Superman, or the like after decades of them being heterosexual just comes across as a move to be edgy with a high-profile character or follow current social trends. Make these things a big part of who they are whether it’s them being gay/straight/bi-sexual, Black, Caucasian, Asian, man, woman, American, African, European. Don’t just make some of that interchangeable with whatever is going on at the time or will shock people into buying the Gay Spider-Man issue or whatnot. That is just gimmicky.
-Cheers
I’m most amused at his man-crush on Michael B. Jordan. I support it. And I get it.
Also – can we just cast Jordan as Cyborg in the Justice League and move on from these kinds of distracting conversations?
Sigh. There is no bigger supporter for human rights and marriage equality than I.
But I am seriously sick of this kind of thinking.
Making an established character gay, a woman, or black isn’t “progress.” It’s actually an insult to those minorities.
By making Peter Parker gay, or black, or a woman, you aren’t “striking a blow” for progress, you are stating that you an incapable of creating a character who is their own person, with their own motivations that bring them to being a hero.
It also means you’re very lazy, and an incredible hypocrite, because you would NOT be in favor of making Luke Cage a white woman, for example.
Notice I said Peter Parker. Spider-Man can be gay. Spider-Man can be a half-black, half-hispanic kid. I have no problems with Miles Morales. I actually like what they’ve done in Ultimate Spider-Man very much.
It’s like the end of The Dark Knight Rises. Bruce Wayne is Bruce Wayne. But Batman doesn’t HAVE to always be Bruce Wayne. He could be John Robin Black. He can be Dick Grayson. He can be Terry McGinnis. He can also be Kathy Kane.
But taking an established character like Peter Parker and arbitrarily making him gay is an insult to gay people because you’re telling them you refuse to devote any real time trying to create and build up a truly gay character. Making Peter Parker gay is a kind of backwards, dangerous thinking… on a subconscious level, to the idea that being gay is something as flippant as making a yes or no decision.
“Hey, Peter, do you want to be gay today?” “Okay, fine by me.” “What about tomorrow?” “Nah, I don’t want to be gay tomorrow.”
This is the kind of thinking the gay community and those of us who support it have been fighting and will always have to fight. Being gay is not a choice. Do some people experiment with their sexuality? Yes. I can’t deny that. Are some people attracted to both sexes? Yes, I can’t deny that, either. But to actually be gay, this is who you are. I can’t explain why I’m attracted to women, I just am. Someone who is gay is the same way.
This is why Willow on Buffy the Vampire Slayer is so important. Many gay people can take years of their lives to admit to themselves they are gay. It’s not an easy thing to do, because society makes it as hard as possible. But the Willow character had the kind of gradual understanding about who she always was, and that is REAL.
Making Peter Parker gay isn’t real, it’s harmful.
Making Peter Parker black isn’t real. It may be okay for a What If, but it isn’t true to the character.
Would you make Huck Finn black? No, of course you wouldn’t. It’s not who Huck Finn is. It’s not what Huck Finn’s experiences have brought him to be.
Would you make Atticus Finch gay? No, you wouldn’t. It wouldn’t be real to that character’s experiences in life, it wouldn’t be true to who they are, and it wouldn’t be real.
But you can create Kathy Kane as a powerful, confident hero who is a gay woman, and show how her experiences as a gay woman inform her heroism and the choices she makes.
You can do this because it’s real for that character.
It may be more difficult to create and build a gay character from the ground up (I always thought Kyle Rayner would’ve been much more rounded and interesting a character if he had been gay), as opposed to making a flippant choice in making Alan Scott gay…
… but in doing something like “making” Alan Scott gay, you are not servicing the gay community. In fact, you’re actively insulting the gay community. Because if you can “make” someone gay.
That must mean, logically, that you can “unmake” someone gay.
And there is no greater insult than that.
We go to far, in our guilt, sometimes. Much too far without understanding what we’re doing and the harm our efforts to “make up for the past” can actually have.
You can’t make up for the past. You can only make today better.
Kathy Kane is a great step. Northstar is a great step. Miles Morales is a great step.
Create more gay characters. Create or make better the current minority characters (like Carol Danvers, who is now much more than she ever was thanks to great writing).
Stop trying to “create” diversity by “making” an established character something they aren’t, or were never intended to be.
It’s insulting to the minorities to claim to care so much about, when in reality, you’re just serving your own seflish need to prove how you’re “progressive” or assuage your guilt because of how things “used to be.”
You want to be progressive? CREATE new, great gay characters.
I guarantee the gay community and those of us who support them and their struggle will be much more appreciative of THAT.
should’ve been John Robin *Blake. Durrr.
Big +1 — but this likely won’t go over well with people. Not because it’s controversial, but because it requires using your brain.
Nice post. I agree with creating characters with things like their race/sexuality/gender/backstory and overall history pretty much in place and permanent. In terms of a gay/black/etc. Spider-Man/Batman/Super-whatever, I think you build the character around who they really are. It does seem to cheapen it if you have a character decide or try out being gay or suddenly switch races when they have clearly been identified as something else all along. Granted, that worked for Nick Fury, however generally speaking that sort of dramatic shift is kind of hard to gloss over.
I also think continuity is important. I may be overinflating the importance of this, yet I like for stories to build on the past. That is why it bothers me when comics and their movies are retconning this or rebooting that. Doing that cheapens the overall product because it removes gravity and importance of things that get washed over. With relatively inconsequential things, it is an annoyance. Couple that with something as sensitive as a character’s sexuality, which is a bit of a hot-topic at the moment, and make it seem pretty trite or something you can turn off and on (especially if say Spider-Man just tries it on for a while then switches back because he is not really gay they just wanted him that way for a run of comics or a movie), it sort of undermines what it is to be gay or a minority or even to be White or whatever it is you are focusing on a/o changing to or from.
-Cheers
Thanks for Reestablishing my faith in society
Well and truly said, sir! Probably the most intelligent argument offered, here. Bravo!
Feels like change for change’s sake. As someone else pointed out, changing his sexuality wouldn’t change anything significant about the character. So why bother, if there’s no real reason for it? Just invent a new gay superhero.
Honestly, Spiderman can already be interpreted as a subtle metaphor for homosexuality, so making the character explicitly bisexual/homosexual might actually reinforce some of the characterizations already present such as his inability to fit on, his difficulty in being accepted by his peers, his double life, etc.
I don’t really think its necessary and the studio would never in a million years actually do it in the current politicized climate, but for me it would change absolutely zilch about the character.
Also, HitFix… you need to be more clear in your question on which to vote.
I believe many people would be open to a gay Spider-Man that was not Peter Parker, as I stated before.
There is a HUGE difference in a gay Peter Parker and a gay Spider-Man, which I think I did a fairly good job in illustrating.
FWIW, I would be very open to a gay Spider-Man, but not to a gay Peter Parker, for reasons stated, in the same way I would not be open to a black Huck Finn.
100% agreed. I would gladly go see a good film with a gay super-hero, but I have no interest in ret-conning a character I’ve been following for decades to “make him gay” just to appeal to a political agenda or to try to open up the market share to another part of the audience– and I’m a huge political liberal. The Enigma was a great comic about a guy realizing he’s gay and coming out of the closet, and would make an interesting movie (well, except that it probably needs a reworked third act). But the whole idea of making Peter Parker gay is just stupid, and Andrew Garfield loses a lot of credibility with me for even suggesting such a thing. Whether it would fit with the other elements of the character or he’d be a good role model for gay teens is irrelevant, it simply comes down to the fact that Peter Parker is not gay.
Just because Peter Parker is a nerd and an outsider, and has trouble with his confidence around girls, doesn’t make him gay. In fact, Peter Parker has always been extremely hetero. I’d even say a large part of the character is that he’s an avatar for straight non-alpha males, someone for them to look to and say “It’s okay that I’m not a meathead fratboy, I’ll still get it together one day and be able to talk to girls and have a girlfriend; I’m still secure in my identity as a straight male even though I may not be cro-magnon masculine.” Just because Peter Parker is studious, an outsider, and struggling with issues of personal identity doesn’t automatically make him a gay metaphor– these are issues most, if not all, teens struggle with no matter their sexuality and personal identity does not always equate to sexual identity. It’s not right for bullies to pick on kids no matter what, but Stan Lee certainly didn’t conceive of Peter Parker as gay, and the character has long represented straight kids who get picked on for being non-alpha male; to turn around and say “yes, bullies, you’re right– that’s because those kids actually are all gay,” seems like it does a huge disservice to gay teens as well as to the straight group that Peter Parker actually represents.
I think a lot of this comes down to the fact that established super-heroes have been around for decades and we live in a largely homophobic world, so there aren’t hugely well-known established characters who have been openly gay for that period (Northstar has since the late 80s, but he doesn’t have the name brand recognition of a Spider-Man or Superman or Batman, and Alan Scott, while being again a lesser know hero yet at least a Green Lantern, was ret-conned as gay… which is equally lame). So I understand the desire for an established character to be a representative of the LGBT community without wanting to wait 50 years for that character to build his own history and following over time and to have that kind of name brand recognition with the general public. And yet, to just slap a gay label on an established character to appease a political agenda and a potentially different audience seems incredibly disingenuous.
Brian Toohey’s point about Peter being an avatar for non-alpha straight males is the only convincing argument against this that I’ve seen.
I love Spider-Man (and Peter Parker), and have since I was a small kid. I’m 38 next week, and I haven’t missed an issue of ASM for nearly twenty years. He’s important to me.
Part of what I always loved about Peter was how he was locked into a permanent battle between his responsibility and his desires – desire to be a good “son” to Aunt May, his desire for women (Peter, especially in the Stan Lee years, is pretty much the horniest character in the Marvel Universe!), his desire for acceptance by his peers. It’s easy to see that this is partly about Judaism in America, and partly about burgeoning sexuality of all kinds. Making Peter gay would be okay because to me the defining thing isn’t that he loves women, but that his desire and his duty conflict.
Retrospectively slapping this on the comics character would be weird, but in the movies, where Peter seems to have had only a bit of sexual interaction with Gwen, would probably work. Andrew Garfield is hardly the swooning, girl-obsessed, classic Peter that Tobey Maguire was anyway.
Why does everything have to be gay, bi, or tranny nowadays? If Peter Parker wasn’t gay in the comics, then he shouldn’t be gay anywhere to satisfy some social agenda. That’s society trying to change past history, which is stupid and is never done correctly.
That being said, how about a new superhero that establishes himself/herself as gay,bi,or transexual from the get-go? It’s not crapping on Lee’s vision and gives way to a new path of thinking about superhero characters. It’s fresh, different, and has no preconceived notions of how the character should be/act. I would welcome that way more than some social-editorial rewrite of a classic superhero character
A black Spider-Man could work for a future reboot. A gay Spider-Man? Maybe, but pre-existing characters like Mary-Jane and Gwen Stacey are already so ingrained, and gender-swapping them would just be a little confusing. The impetus to inject some LGBT diversity into mainstay franchises is fine, but I don’t know if Spidey is the one to do it in. I’d be more comfortable seeing Luke Skywalker turn out to be gay, or Kirk and Spock.
Kind of a different sport I suppose, however I like that J.K. Rowling conceived Dumbledore as a gay character. I also recall hearing that James Bond was originally going to be gay or sexually ambiguous in the books, although I cannot really find anything confirming that. Either way, it is not that I’m horribly offended by a gay Spider-Man. It is just that being gay is not who Peter Parker is or has been presented as. I also think Gwen Stacey and Mary Jane weigh against it. Not only because they are integrated as his girl friends, but they are his two true loves. I guess I think it undermines that, especially the impact Gwen Stacey had, if he was secretly gay all along. The impact first of his Uncle Ben dying and then Gwen Stacey, both the how’s of their deaths combined with who and what they meant to Peter, were HUGE parts of what made the character who he is. I do not think they should mess with that.
-Cheers
“Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!…So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?”
Why does he have to explore his sexuality? I am not anti-gay, it’s just that I want a Spider-Man story, not a finding-myself-sexually story. If being gay/bi-sexual/bi-curious was part of his story, that’s fine. But that’s not really who Peter Parker is.
Maybe a gay Spider-Man, or a Black Peter Parker, or even a woman as Spider-Man would all be great. I think there is room for any or all of those (a Black lesbian Spider-Woman? why not). I just like leaving the characters sort of as they were envisioned. Major changes like that just sort of defy the character as presented over his entire history and as we’ve come to know them. If you want a gay Spider-Man, create that as a new character other than Peter Parker. Otherwise it just seems like you’re doing it because the topic is en vogue or because you can, not because it is really who Peter Parker is or has been. Or do it and have it stick. Don’t just include some one-time gay scene/interest only to have him realize no, he really was straight all this time.
But in the long history of the character, as far as I know there has never been any inclination he is or was gay. Considering his history has him falling in love with Gwen Stacy, then falling in love with (and marrying) Mary Jane and having kids (which has been ret-conned or is an alt-universe/what-if sort of thing, but still), why does it make sense for him to be gay? What purpose does it serve except to do it just because?
-Cheers
And for the most part, Peter Parker doesn’t really date around. He’s always been the guy who’s looking for a serious relationship, and for most of his decades being published, that’s been MJ. The X-Men, on the other hand, has been representing a variety of characters, ethnicities, and sexualities for decades. I don’t feel like Spider-Man is even the place of stories exploring sexuality– it’s simply not a central concern or focus of the character. But the X universe is a huge section of the Marvel universe that has been built around metaphor and is the perfect place for those stories and themes.
If they want gay superheroes, they should just make an X-Factor movie. I’d be all for that. If you’re gonna just make random heroes gay, why not make gay Wolverine? Why’s it gotta be the scrawny, emotional super guy that’s gotta be gay?
If I were looking for the definitive take on Spiderman, I would call this a bad idea. Better to stay as true to the character as possible. But this series is not that. It’s a reboot trying desperately to justify its existence. It needs some unique take so that we’re not simply watching the same beats from the previous movies play out with different actors. And honestly, I probably would have found a gay version of The Amazing Spiderman to be, at the very least, much more interesting than what we got. That said, they have in no way laid the groundwork for Peter Parker to suddenly realize he’s gay for Wallace. Maybe in the next reboot.
ridiculous..
ridiculous
I agree with the post of many stating that the change is unnecessary. My mind takes a different approach. In an age of countless remakes and sequels some films substitute plot and creative writing for shock an awe. My friend describes this as doing something completely out there just so you can say “I blew your mind.” Case and point, killing Professor X, Jean Grey, and Scott Summers in one movie. Who would do that? Well it happened and my only thought as I left the theater was “I should have walked out when professor X died. There are many other blunders that were done in comic movies (hob goblin and dead pool, come to mind) because they made a change just to “blow your mind.” Create a character with that orientation and center the story on them, don’t just throw something on top of an existing character.
Garfield is just another stupid Millennial looking to change something simply for the sake of it. Why do the younger generation feel the need to take something iconic and put a new spin on it? Spiderman’s been satisfying legions of fans, “as is”, for decades, long before this idiot was born. I’m not opposed to gay superheroes at all, but the fact is, Peter Parker is not gay. Leave him be. I hear the “reboot” starring him has already changed Parker’s back-story; that’s what happens when someone other than Marvel has the rights to their comic book property. I have no intention of seeing any of these latter-day Spiderman movies. And Garfield’s a closet-case just looking for an excuse.
For Fuck’s sake stop trying to change things just because you can. Spiderman isn’t gay anymore than Iron man’s suit is made of pickled herring. So shut up and stop it. Nobody cares what you think.
OK Time for a reality check. Superhero movies succeed so well because in addition to the normal movie goer you have a whole subsection of society that rarely goes to movies that are major major fan boys of back story and original content. The reason Peter Parker can not be gay is that Peter Parker is one of the longest running comic book heroes out there who has been redone and well known for over 52 years Making him gay now would be the death of the whole franchise. Superman the flash green arrow cyclops, wolverine, None of these established superheros could come out as gay and not expect major backlash. A gay character could be introduced and it would be fine with the fan boys but not converting a well known character to a gay character. If you want to know about the potential failure of this idea Look at M. Night Shamalan’s dismal the last air bender movie. The fan base was hyped and M. Night totally changed key elements of the main characters and then tried to follow and entire season of back-story in one movie. the results where dismal. The Fans so wanted this to succeed but could not bring themselves to support this atrocity. The same thing would happen to a gay Spiderman. Obviously the idiot star of this movie is gay and wants to explore that in a controversial way at the expense of a great franchise.
I want a new movie on Abraham Licoln the Queer, and the we’ll speak of Spider-Man.
Homosexuality’s boring and not hip any longer. It’d be great, though, if Spider-Man were high on scatophilia (i.e., coprophilia). Give people what they want and stop cheap fascist gay indoctrination. There’re many other overlooked options to derive pleasure from.