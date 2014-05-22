Angela Bassett to direct Lifetime movie ‘Whitney Houston’

If there's anyone who knows how to convey roller coaster (and occasionally drug-addled) romance, it's Angela Bassett. Having plumbed the depths of Tina Turner's tumultuous relationship with Ike in “What's Love Got to Do With It,” Bassett is now stepping behind the camera to helm a movie about another seriously messed-up relationship — the one between the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Fittingly, Lifetime, the network known for digging into the nitty gritty of relationship angst, is set to air “Whitney Houston” in 2015.

Though many of us remember a comically off-the-rails couple from the reality series “Being Bobby Brown” (highlight moment: Houston asking her husband to assist her with her constipation), the movie aims to take a more serious angle, following their romance from the time the couple met to their courtship and marriage. Whether the movie will end with their divorce or Houston's death has not been revealed.

“I have such regard for both Whitney”s and Bobby”s amazing talents and accomplishments; and I feel a responsibility in the telling of their story,” said Bassett. “Their humanity and bond fascinates us all. I”m beyond excited to have this opportunity to go behind the camera and into their world.”



Produced by The Sanitsky Company, Whitney Houston will be executive produced by Larry Sanitsky (“Betty & Coretta”). Shem Bitterman (“Betty & Coretta”) wrote the film”s script.