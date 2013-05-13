Angelina Jolie has preventative double mastectomy due to cancer likelihood

05.14.13

Via New York Times op-ed, actress Angelina Jolie had this to offer tonight:

“My doctors estimated that I had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer, although the risk is different in the case of each woman…

“Once I knew that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much I could. I made a decision to have a preventive double mastectomy. I started with the breasts, as my risk of breast cancer is higher than my risk of ovarian cancer, and the surgery is more complex.”

Read the rest here.

