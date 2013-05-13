Angelina Jolie has preventative double mastectomy due to cancer likelihood

Via New York Times op-ed, actress Angelina Jolie had this to offer tonight:
“My doctors estimated that I had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer and a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer, although the risk is different in the case of each woman…
“Once I knew that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much I could. I made a decision to have a preventive double mastectomy. I started with the breasts, as my risk of breast cancer is higher than my risk of ovarian cancer, and the surgery is more complex.”
Read the rest here.
A less tactful person might react this way:
Noooooooooooooooooooooo!
But, not me.
She’s a brave woman, like her mother.
I applaud her choice as she’s lost so much weight, there wasn’t really anything there to remove. Oh well……we’ll always “Hackers”. :(
With the level of snark, bad taste jokes ( its hilarious when a women breasts are surgically removed) and those using her article to take pot shots at her political views on a lot of comment/message boards not to mention the shit that will run in the tabloids I’m amazed she would reveal something this personal.
Considering her career is based largely on the willingness to foment public interest in her personal life, what is there to be amazed about?
@really, now
She’s more private than most celebrity and gives very few interviews about her private life. Most articles about her are made up by the gossip press.
She has sued multiple tabloids where other celebrities would be happy just to get the attention.
I’d be amazed with any woman who had to go through this. We shouldn’t be any more or less amazed because it’s Angelina Jolie. I still applaud her.
A woman and a mother, told she has a high risk of cancer, makes a tough decision and undergoes weeks of gruelling surgery. She bravely decides to tell the world about it so other women might be encouraged to get the same tests and not feel so bad if they must make the same decisions.
This is an admirable and beautiful thing.
I don’t want to berate anyone and I like to look at a pretty lady as much as the next guy but I think now is a time to sympthathise with her plight and commend her bravery.
Anything else including voyeuristic talk about her breasts or how she she is benefitting from this (!) should be beneath us.
I think she’s done a great thing here. Good for her and her family. *
I lost my mom to breast cancer, so I’m very proud Angelina has the courage to take that step – which can’t be easy considering her status as an actress and one of the world’s most beautiful women. Hopefully this choice will encourage other women to be proactive in cancer detection (or in cases with family history of cancer, to take preventative measures such as this to increase chances of survival.) I wish her all of the best.
Good for you and your family keep your head up mommas
To Chester and Max…Really??!!!! It’s idiots like the two of you that keep me away from this site most of the time. It’s one thing to make a stupid comment about a film…but to regard a subject such as this with such indecency…well…I’m sure your mother’s are very proud of you!!!!