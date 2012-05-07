‘Animal Practice,’ ‘1600 Penn’ join NBC slate

05.08.12 6 years ago

NBC

A busy day of pilot pickups for NBC continued on Monday (May 7) evening with series orders for “1600 Penn” and “Animal Practice.”
According to media reports — we’ll cite HollywoodReporter.com this time — NBC has given 13-episode orders to the two single camera comedies.
Those two pickups join “Save Me,” “The New Normal” and “Revolution,” all ordered earlier on Monday, as well as “Go On” and “Hannibal,” which had been previously sent to series.
Executive produced by Jason Winer, Jon Lovett and Josh Gad, “1600  Penn” focuses on the domestic situation in the White House, with a cast including Bill Pullman, Jenna Elfman, Martha MacIsaac, Andre Holland, Amara Miller and Benjamin Stockham and Gad. 
“Animal Practice” stars Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) as a veterinarian who loves pets, but tends to hate their neighbors. Hilarity ensues. The supporting cast includes Tyler Labine, Bobby Lee and Amy Huberman.

Around The Web

TAGS1600 PENNANIMAL PRACTICENBCUPFRONTS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP