‘Animal Practice,’ ‘1600 Penn’ join NBC slate

NBC

A busy day of pilot pickups for NBC continued on Monday (May 7) evening with series orders for “1600 Penn” and “Animal Practice.”

According to media reports — we’ll cite HollywoodReporter.com this time — NBC has given 13-episode orders to the two single camera comedies.

Executive produced by Jason Winer, Jon Lovett and Josh Gad, “1600 Penn” focuses on the domestic situation in the White House, with a cast including Bill Pullman, Jenna Elfman, Martha MacIsaac, Andre Holland, Amara Miller and Benjamin Stockham and Gad.

“Animal Practice” stars Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) as a veterinarian who loves pets, but tends to hate their neighbors. Hilarity ensues. The supporting cast includes Tyler Labine, Bobby Lee and Amy Huberman.