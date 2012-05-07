‘Animal Practice,’ ‘1600 Penn’ join NBC slate

A busy day of pilot pickups for NBC continued on Monday (May 7) evening with series orders for “1600 Penn” and “Animal Practice.”
According to media reports — we’ll cite HollywoodReporter.com this time — NBC has given 13-episode orders to the two single camera comedies.
Those two pickups join “Save Me,” “The New Normal” and “Revolution,” all ordered earlier on Monday, as well as “Go On” and “Hannibal,” which had been previously sent to series.
Executive produced by Jason Winer, Jon Lovett and Josh Gad, “1600 Penn” focuses on the domestic situation in the White House, with a cast including Bill Pullman, Jenna Elfman, Martha MacIsaac, Andre Holland, Amara Miller and Benjamin Stockham and Gad.
“Animal Practice” stars Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) as a veterinarian who loves pets, but tends to hate their neighbors. Hilarity ensues. The supporting cast includes Tyler Labine, Bobby Lee and Amy Huberman.
