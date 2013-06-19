Anna Kendrick to star in ‘Last 5 Years’ musical with ‘Smash’s’ Jeremy Jordan

#Anna Kendrick
06.20.13 5 years ago

Anna Kendrick hopes to be “Pitch Perfect” for her next film project.

The “Twilight” actress has signed on to star in “The Last 5 Years,” an adaptation of the Jason Robert Brown stage musical that will co-star Tony nominee and former “Smash” star Jeremy Jordan. The plot follows the five-year love affair, marriage and eventual breakup of Cathy (Kendrick) and Jamie (Jordan) – a struggling actress and novelist, respectively – whose relationship is dramatized through songs both “emotionally powerful and comic.”

Richard LaGravenese, who most recently scripted the HBO telefilm “Behind the Candelabra” directed by Steven Soderbergh, is set to write and direct the adaptation, which is set to begin shooting this week in New York City.

“It’s been over eight years since my friend Todd Graff (‘Camp’) gave me the CD of ‘The Last 5 Years,'” said LaGravenese in a statement. “I’m an avid musical theater fan but I never saw the original production. The score is a gold mine of character and insights on relationships. Listening to it, I could only imagine it as a movie. For fans, it will be the same musical they know and love, except for minor musical changes made by Jason Robert Brown who I’ve worked closely with over these eight years. The only major difference is, in the movie, the characters ‘Cathy’ and ‘Jamie’ will be singing to each other in songs that were sung directly to the audience on stage.”

Kendrick was last seen in “The Company You Keep” opposite Shia LaBeouf and Robert Redford. Her next film, “Drinking Buddies” co-starring Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson and Ron Livingston, is slated for release on August 23. Jordan, meanwhile, starred in the retooled second season of NBC’s “Smash” before it was canceled by the network.

Will you be seeing “The Last 5 Years” when it hits theaters? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anna Kendrick
TAGSANNA KENDRICKJASON ROBERT BROWNJEREMY JORDANRichard LaGraveneseTHE LAST 5 YEARSThe Last Five Years

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP