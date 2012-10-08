Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling team for new rom-com

10.09.12

In an alternate universe called Hollywood, Anne Hathaway just can’t seem to find a good man.

Case in point: the “Dark Knight Rises” actress has signed on for a new romantic comedy entitled “The Low Self-Esteem of Lizzie Gillespie,” in which she’ll play a woman whose lack of self-confidence keeps her dating pool restricted to losers – until, that is, she’s suddenly and unexpectedly pursued by a handsome young stud.

Co-written by Mindy Kaling (whose “Mindy Project” was picked up for a full season by FOX on Monday) and Kaling’s former “Office”-mate Brent Forrester, the film is currently in search of a director. Kaling is also expected to star in a supporting role.

The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hathaway will next be seen in Tom Hooper’s “Les Miserables,” which hits theaters on December 25.

Does “Lizzie Gillespie” sound like a film you’d be interested in seeing? Sound off below.

