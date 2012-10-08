Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling team for new rom-com

In an alternate universe called Hollywood, Anne Hathaway just can’t seem to find a good man.
Case in point: the “Dark Knight Rises” actress has signed on for a new romantic comedy entitled “The Low Self-Esteem of Lizzie Gillespie,” in which she’ll play a woman whose lack of self-confidence keeps her dating pool restricted to losers – until, that is, she’s suddenly and unexpectedly pursued by a handsome young stud.
Co-written by Mindy Kaling (whose “Mindy Project” was picked up for a full season by FOX on Monday) and Kaling’s former “Office”-mate Brent Forrester, the film is currently in search of a director. Kaling is also expected to star in a supporting role.
The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.
Hathaway will next be seen in Tom Hooper’s “Les Miserables,” which hits theaters on December 25.
Does “Lizzie Gillespie” sound like a film you’d be interested in seeing? Sound off below.
Anne is so versatile. I’m glad she’s returning to a smaller scale film. Mindy is a comedic genius!
Life is short, so live it to the fullest!
Welcome to the most popular lesbian dating site for now ~~ LesLoving,c-0-m ~~~, a place for for women looking for lesbian friends.
Ah, another movie where we’re expected to believe an uncommonly beautiful woman has difficulty finding dates. Sign me up.
After the tag-team of The Net and While You Were Sleeping, I coined “The Sandra Bullock Syndrome” in which we’re supposed to believe that a perfectly attractive woman somehow can’t get a date. Now we’re supposed to believe Anne “Yummy Girl” Hathaway can’t get a date?!? Why not just go straight for Angelina Jolie and attain absolute retard?!?
You’ll notice that you never see these stories told with MALE protagonists. I guess they can’t pitch a movie about George Clooney or Brad Pitt being unlucky with the ladies. But beautiful women like Anne Hathaway, sure. Madness.
Agreed. I suspect that with a script co-written by Kaling it’ll be more nuanced than that though.