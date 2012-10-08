FOX picks up ‘Ben and Kate’ and ‘The Mindy Project’ for full seasons

Acknowledging positive audience (and critical) response over tangible ratings, FOX has ordered full seasons for both “The Mindy Project” and “Ben and Kate.”

The pick-up for “The Mindy Project” is a traditional back-nine order, while “Ben and Kate” has gotten six additional episodes.

“‘Ben and Kate’ and ‘The Mindy Project’ have everything we want to stand for in comedy:smart writing, hugely appealing casts and comedy that feels contemporary and real – which is why we’re confident they will continue to build on what is already an appointment comedy night for young, influential audiences on Tuesdays,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly.

Airing in FOX’s lone protected comedy slot after “New Girl,” “The Mindy Project” drew nearly 4.7 million viewers in its premiere airing (rising 20.4 percent to 5.6 million in Live+3 figures) and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 (rising to a 2.9 rating in Live+3). “Ben and Kate” averaged 4.2 million (up to 4.8 million in Live+3) and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 (up to a 2.4 rating in Live+3) for its premiere. Both shows then dropped notably in their second airings.

FOX prefers to emphasize that “The Mindy Project” is the season’s No.1 new comedy among adults 18-34. The network offers no ratings spin on “Ben and Kate,” but given that “Raising Hope” has made it into a third season with similar ratings, other considerations are at work.

“The Mindy Project” and “Ben and Kate” join NBC’s “Go On,” “Revolution” and “The New Normal” as the fall’s first new shows to receive full-season orders.

As of Monday morning, the season has been cancellation-free, but keep holding your breath, “Made in Jersey,” “Mob Doctor,” “Partners” and “666 Park Avenue” fans.