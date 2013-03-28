Another new ‘Wolverine’ trailer offers a quick look at the Silver Samurai

Earlier this week we received the first domestic trailer for the anticipated X-men spin-off “The Wolverine,” and were left with a number of thoughts and questions.
The brand new international trailer reveals a slightly different look at director James Mangold’s Japan-set take on the Marvel hero, played once again by Hugh Jackman. It also offers a bit more mood and atmosphere.
The trailer features new footage not seen in the earlier clip, including a slightly longer look at Logan hitting rock-bottom in a Canadian mountain town and, more importantly, our first fleeting glimpse of the film’s main heavy, The Silver Samurai (“Die Another Day’s” Will Yun Lee). Shiny.
And that dreamy shot of Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) is still in there, haunting him.
All this — plus deadly ninja, vengeful yakuza bosses, atomic bombs, and the apparent loss of his nifty healing power — could make this the worst vacation ever for Wolverine.
“The Wolverine” opens July 26.
What do you think of this trailer? Have we already been shown too much?
This one still a bit of a mystery to me. The first ‘Wolverine’ solo film is the worst superhero adaptation I’ve seen so it won’t take much to be an improvement. Will that be enough help the franchise?
Daredevil and the chick one were the worst…. Wolverine was a close 3rd tho
Wolverine: Origins definitely could have been much better in more ways than I’d like to think about, but clearly you have never seen Ghost Rider 2. No one deserves to see that schlop, it’d be too cruel