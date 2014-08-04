Anthony Mackie discusses the comic book Falcon becoming Captain America

(CBR) There”s a new Captain America in town, at least in the pages of the Marvel Universe.

Sam “Falcon” Wilson will become the new Sentinel of Liberty in October”s Captain America #25, an announcement that”s been met with a mix of reactions. For his part, actor Anthony Mackie, who played Falcon in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” says he”s excited to see Wilson as the new Cap – but he”s in no rush to don the star-spangled costume on the big screen.

“I don”t know. I mean, I”m excited about it,” Mackie told ComicBook.com. “I think if it goes that way in the movies that it would take a long time, because there”s so many evolutions before that.”

One such evolution: James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes, better known as the Winter Soldier, who assumed the mantle of Captain America following Steve Rogers” assassination.

“You know, I”m excited to see Sebastian play Cap. I think Sebastian”s a great actor,” Mackie said. “But I love seeing Chris Evans as Cap, so I feel like they can go any way they want. I”m enjoying my part beside Cap. I”m in no rush to be Cap.”

That being said, should Marvel Studios knock on Mackie”s door with shield in hand? He”s all in.

“First up for duty,” he said. “First up for duty!”