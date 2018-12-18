Warner Bros.

Aquaman is one of the strangest blockbusters to make a lot of money (over $260 million already without even opening in the United States!). Just look at the Wikipedia plot summary: “Arthur Curry, the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, must step forward to lead his people against his half-brother, Orm, who seeks to unite the seven underwater kingdoms against the surface world.” The condensed version is, fish-dude fights his half-brother for ocean supremacy. That makes “superheroes fight giant purple guy” sound normal. But Aquaman could have been even weirder, according to director James Wan.

“[Co-writer Will Beall] had a really quirky out-there [sequence]… it wasn’t the studio, it was me that said, ‘I don’t know if we can have that in there, that’s a bit weird.’ As much as I loved it,” Wan told Collider. “He had this sequence where… Aquaman has been apprehended by King Orm and he’s been thrown into this dungeon. Like this really awful prison deep in Atlantis. He ends up starting a prison riot, where all the guards are sharks. They were shark-guards, like all shark head… and he kills one of the shark guards and the shark starts bleeding and then that starts a feeding frenzy among all the other shark guards. It just went nuts. We’re talking like clouds of blood billowing everywhere and he uses that to escape. I was like, holy crap, I don’t know if I can do that.”

This scene is too metal to exist in a DC movie (it doesn’t involve jars of pee, in manner of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice). Maybe it can be resurrected for the next Annabelle. Dolls are the natural enemies of sharks, after all (?). For more on Aquaman, check out our interview with Wan.

(Via Collider)