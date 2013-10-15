Arcade Fire adds new tour dates, joins Bridge School lineup, posts ‘Reflektor’ lyrics

Arcade Fire have revealed the lyrics to four new songs from “Reflektor,” on top of adding new tour dates to their promotion journey behind the album.

The band is only two weeks away from “Reflektor’s” release — Oct. 29 via Merge — and they’ll be previewing the new tunes at show stops in Brooklyn, Miami and Los Angeles. The only two known venues for these shows are at Mekka in Miami on Oct. 23 (via Arcade Fire Tube) the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami on Oct. 24 (tickets on sale Wednesday). There are posters in Brooklyn indicating shows on Oct. 18 and 19, with formal attire or costumes requested, the venues contingent on permits.

Tickets to the Oct. 29 Los Angeles show can be acquired through musicexperiment.com, through a series of social network “challenges,” like allowing an app to use your Twitter information and making CD art.

Additionally, Arcade Fire have confirmed a performance at Neil Young’s Bridge School Benefit, joining the concert bill with Tom Waits, Jack Johnson, Queens of the Stone Age and more. At press time, only lawn tickets remained for the Oct. 26-27 event, via Live Nation; AF are only scheduled to play in Mountain View on the 26th.

Last night, Arcade Fire posted lyrics to four of their new songs on Facebook: “We Exist”, “Here Comes the Night Time”, “Normal Person”, and “Afterlife.” Check those out here. The numbers preceding the track names seem to indicate the tracklist number on the two-disc “Reflektor” set.

As previously reported, Arcade Fire are also on tap to co-headline the Big Day Out roving music festival in Australia and New Zealand early next year. They plan to reveal a full world tour soon.

Here are Arcade Fire’s current tour and concert dates:

10/18: Brooklyn @ TBA

10/19: Brooklyn @ TBA

10/23: Miami @ Mekka

10/24: Miami @ Little Haiti Cultural Center

10/26: Mountain View, CA @ Bridge School Benefit

10/29: Los Angeles @ TBA

1/29-2/2: Big Day Out in Australia and New Zealand