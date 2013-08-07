Arcade Fire scoring Spike Jonze’s ‘Her’

Watch the trailer here:
Arcade Fire has worked with Jonze before, collaborating on the short film “Scenes from The Suburbs” in 2011. The band’s song “Wake Up” was also used in the first trailer for Jonze’s “Where The Wild Things Are.”
The band’s other filmic contributions include lending the song “Abraham’s Daughter” to “The Hunger Games” soundtrack.
After some time off, Arcade Fire is suddenly very busy once again. Their upcoming new album is being produced by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and is their first full-length since 2010’s Grammy-winning “The Suburbs.” It’s initial single should be appearing soon.
AF is also contributing a Peter Gabriel cover to the singer’s collection “…And I’ll Scratch Yours.” So far, their only announced live dates are the Big Day Out Festivals in Australia and New Zealand.
You know, Arcade Fire have scored a movie before. THE BOX (directed by Richard Kelly), which had tinges of Bernard Hermann (Psycho). Here’s a sample:
[www.youtube.com]