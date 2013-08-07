Arcade Fire scoring Spike Jonze’s ‘Her’

Arcade Fire is going to the movies.

In addition to the Montreal group’s upcoming new album (dropping October 29), it’s been revealed that AF will provide the music for the highly-anticipated film “Her,” from director Spike Jonze (“Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation”).



The film’s first trailer hit the Internet today , crediting “Music by Arcade Fire,” although no new AF material is featured in the video. Instead, Jonze favorite the Yeah Yeah Yeahs can be heard.

In the film, Joaquin Phoenix plays a lonely divorcee who develops a strange and sweet relationship with an artificially intelligent operating system (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). It also stars Chris Pratt, Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, and Olivia Wilde.

Watch the trailer here:

Arcade Fire has worked with Jonze before, collaborating on the short film “Scenes from The Suburbs” in 2011. The band’s song “Wake Up” was also used in the first trailer for Jonze’s “Where The Wild Things Are.”

The band’s other filmic contributions include lending the song “Abraham’s Daughter” to “The Hunger Games” soundtrack.

After some time off, Arcade Fire is suddenly very busy once again. Their upcoming new album is being produced by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and is their first full-length since 2010’s Grammy-winning “The Suburbs.” It’s initial single should be appearing soon.

AF is also contributing a Peter Gabriel cover to the singer’s collection “…And I’ll Scratch Yours.” So far, their only announced live dates are the Big Day Out Festivals in Australia and New Zealand.