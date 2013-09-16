Arcade Fire to air 30-minute concert special after their ‘SNL’ appearance

09.16.13 5 years ago

Hold on to your hats on Sept. 28, Arcade Fire fans. The band is set to take the stage again on “Saturday Night Live” that evening, and are also planning a concert special for after the episode ends.

According to Consequence of Sound, the Montreal-based rock troupe have devised a half-an-hour-long show for airing on NBC late Sept. 28 (or early Sept. 29, take your pick) for after “SNL” ends at 1 a.m. local. There is no word on what material the band will play, only that it’s in promotion of thier new album “Reflektor.”

As previously reported, “Reflektor” is due on Oct. 29 via Merge; the band has released two music videos in support of the album’s lead single and title track, one of which you can watch below. Co-founder Win Butler has described the double-disc set as an “art project” — maybe this TV special will “reflekt” just that?

Arcade Fire last released “The Suburbs” in 2010.

