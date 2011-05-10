Arcade Fire’s ‘Suburbs’ deluxe version to feature David Byrne

Did you enjoy Arcade Fire’s “The Suburbs?” Did you like it a lot?

For fans who even loved it a little, there’s some good news. The Montreal-based band is re-releasing “The Suburbs” as a deluxe edition, with two previously unreleased tracks, and extended track, an 80-page booklet and a DVD of goodies.

David Byrne provides guest vocals on “Speaking in Tongues,” one of the new songs; “Culture War” is the other. The set also includes a lengthier version of “Wasted Hours (A Life That We Can Live).” The DVD will feature Spike Jonze’s “Scenes from the Suburbs” short film — which was directed by the Butler brothers Win and Will — plus a “Suburbs” doc and “The Suburbs” music video.

The deluxe version is out Aug. 2 on Merge.

The band is on tour and stopping off at multiple festivals now through early September. Check out all dates here.

They performed at New Orleans JazzFest this past weekend and even had a duet with Cyndi Lauper.