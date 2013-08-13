Is Arcade Fire teasing new music with ‘Reflecktor’ campaign?

A mysterious new Instagram page hints that Arcade Fire will do something cool on September 9, which is enough to get eager fans in an online tizzy.

A number of enigmatic images containing a circular logo and letters spelling “reflektor” have been popping up in various corners of the globe and have been collected on said Instagram page. A trio of separate photos teasing the date and time of 9 pm, September 9 were posted later to the same page.

As it was previously rumored that Arcade Fire would release new music on that date, many fans have put two and two together, speculating that the new account belongs to the media-savvy Canadian band, and that it confirms that theory that they’ll reveal more details of their upcoming album — possibly a title or the first single — on September 9.

AF’s new James Murphy-produced album is set to drop October 29, but doesn’t yet have an official title. Some fans are speculating that it will be called “Reflektor.”

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire is also providing the music for Spike Jonze’s upcoming film “Her,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams.



So far, the only upcoming live dates confirmed by Arcade Fire are as part of Australia and New Zealand’s touring Big Day Out fest in January, which will also include. Blur, Snoop Dogg and Pearl Jam.